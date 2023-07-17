Monogamish A Dating App That Does Not Discriminate Against Love

Monogamish Dating Application Monogamish Logo

Monogamish is a dating app promising a judgement-free space where singles and couples can openly express their sexuality, individuality, and desires.

The current online dating landscape is broken, for singles and couples looking for real connections - MONOGAMISH is the dating application that solves these issues and more.” — Bill Schwab, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dating app that does not discriminate against love has arrived; it’s called Monogamish with non-monogamy and polyamory at the forefront, promising a judgement-free space where singles and couples can openly express their sexuality, individuality, and desires.

The developer of MONOGAMISH, who is based in Australia, says the app is not just another hook-up app, but is set to empower the way singles and couples find the right type of connections that suit their lifestyle, faster and easier in an inclusive, judgement-free space.

Bill Schwab, created the dating app after being frustrated with the functionality of other dating applications and the hook-up culture that exists, rather than genuine match-making.

“The current online networking and dating landscape is broken,” Schwab said. “For singles and couples looking for real connections, the predominant networking apps do not have ‘matching’ criteria for all relationship types and in most cases, users can communicate with anyone.

“There is a cultural problem surging amongst the online dating and networking sites where the accessibility of being able to speak to each other is resulting in toxic trends of racism, sexism, sexual phobias and threatening behaviours, negatively impacting the mental health of society.

“For the polyamory and non-monogamous communities, the consensus is that a ‘good’ online dating platform that celebrates sexuality and embraces inclusivity with a focus on long-term relationships and developing supportive communities, does not exist.

“MONOGAMISH is the dating application that solves these issues and more.”

MONOGAMISH has created a safe and secure environment for people to meet and make real connections with a unique verification process that removes catfish and fake profiles, so that real like-minded people can meet each other adding value to the overall user experience.

“We are passionate about helping our users build life-long connections, friendships and we hope for long-term relationships. We achieve this with exclusive in-person events, online dating programs and seminars hosted by sexuality and lifestyle influencers, special offers from our supporting brands and businesses and more to be announced soon” Schwab said.

MONOGAMISH goal is to provide a platform that celebrates diversity and provides people the opportunity to develop deeper connections that last a lifetime.

Download from the App Store and Google Play.