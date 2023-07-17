Sweetworldofnails will participate in Salon Look at IFEMA Madrid
Salon Look is the great event of the image and integral aesthetics organized by IFEMA Madrid.
Salon Look will be our first nail decoration fair in Europe”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salon Look is the largest commercial showcase in southern Europe for presenting products, innovative solutions and trends. Organized by IFEMA Madrid, it is held annually. Its wide catalog of exhibitors includes emerging companies and established companies of international relevance. With a clear commitment to the future of the sector, Salon Look offers conferences and activities focused on development, promoting innovation, technology and continuous training.
— Kito, Founder of www.sweetworldofnails.com
Look is the place chosen by Sweetworldofnails to present its latest proposals, novelties and collections in Europe.
The fair offers a differentiated area for aesthetics, with products ranging from innovative micropigmentation solutions, personal care treatments, to equipment for aesthetic medicine. In addition, it has a space for Nails and Makeup, which brings together the creations and proposals of national and international companies, in a balance between fashion, color, textures and design. Here Sweetworldofnails will present its new products and its new center in Madrid.
Salon Look is one of the great European events dedicated to all facets of the image industry and comprehensive aesthetics. Due to its geographical location in the South of Europe and its cultural proximity, Salon Look is the ideal platform for foreign brands to enter Europe.
In addition, with the aim of reinforcing its international character, Salon Look has a buyers program in collaboration with STANPA and ICEX. This makes it possible to invite professionals from target markets, in order for them to visit, meet and establish contact with brands and exhibiting companies.
