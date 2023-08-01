Ree-Invent Indie Film "3rd Annual Matricher Falls Internationel Film Festival" Scores 19 Nominations/18 Wins
Picked Up by Fimhub - Streaming on Amazon Prime and available through Reveel
The film was fully improvised from a tightly structured outline," said director Kerr. "In my 45 years in comedy I have never had more fun doing a 'serial' project.”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “3rd Annual Matricher Falls Internationel Film Festival,” the second in a trilogy of mockumentary comedies that satirically chronicles the travails of a beleaguered sketch comedy director, has won 18 awards (19 nominations) thus far as it finishes its way along the film festival circuit, according to Cherie Kerr, one of the Executive Producers of the 89-minute indie feature and who directed, wrote and co-stars in the sendup about the burgeoning indie film festival industry. (www.matricherfalls.com) (trailer) https://matricherfalls.com/about-the-film/
— Cherie Kerr
(She interjects that Internationel is intentionally misspelled.)
The film festival satirical sendup won a “Grand Jury Prize” in the ETHOS FILM AWARDS; an “Award of Recognition” in IndieFEST for “Feature Film;” two honors in the Accolade International Film Festival, for “Feature Film” and “Movie Trailer.” In the London, New York, Florence, Hollywood film festivals, it won in the best comedy category. In 8&Half International Film Festival it won an award for “Best Director,” and “Best Trailer,” and in the Nova Fest it was given a seat in the “Artist’s Circle,” and also picked up three “Honorable Mention Awards” for the trailer and the film. It also won an “Artist’s Circle” award in the SoCal International Fest for “Best Feature” and the trailer won “Best Trailer” which screened virtually and live during its festival.
“MF” was just picked up by Filmhub and within 24 hours, was picked up by Amazon Prime and Reveel for its lineup of films thus far.
The prequel, “The Show Can’t Go On,” (www.scgo.com) which garnered 15 nominations and nine awards, and which streams on Mometu, Cineverse, Popsey on Plex, Tubi, Xumo, YouTube Movies and TV, Amazon Prime Video, The Onyx Network, is a story about a failed sketch comedy show and its “conveyor belt crew, iffy actors and one burned-out sketch comedy director.” The Matricher Falls film picks up where SCGO leaves off: The three main characters cobble together surveillance footage to make a “doca-mentry.” Ostensibly, and travel that journey with them as they hope for fame and fortune.
The MF story lives up to its tagline, “A film. A dream. A promising ride on the gravy train.” SCGO’s acceptance into the Matricher Falls festival, is at the heart of the storyline, which covers the hopeful trio’s experience leading up to it. The story parallels the disappointment of the real-life failed sketch show Kerr mounted with the Orange County Crazies in 2019. The SCGO mockumentary was accepted at a number of film festivals in 2019 and 2021 and was lauded with numerous honors and rave reviews.
“Both SCGO and the MF film were improvised from a tight storyline/treatment,” Kerr explains. “In my 45-years in comedy,” she continues, “I don’t think I've ever had more fun working on a ‘serial’ project.”
The film was improvised from a tight storyline/treatment crafted by Kerr. “The plot was partly based on a true story,” Kerr quips. “When we staged the sketch show, “Orange is the New Orange,” and it held together by only a shoestring, we then re-lived it in a film. Ergo: ‘The Show Can’t Go On!’ which traveled the film festival circuit in early 2021.” The film was then selected by several festivals—one in the summer of 2021. That experience also spawned one disaster after another. As such, “The Matricher Falls film pretty much wrote itself,” Kerr laughs.
Ree-invent Films is an offshoot of the Orange County Crazies, a sketch, standup, and improv comedy 501.c non-profit organization that has served the Orange County community for the past 33 years with classes and shows. It ventured into indie films in 2013.
“3rd Annual Matricher Falls Internationel Film Festival,” feature marks the OC Crazies and Ree-invent Films third effort. In 2013, Kerr’s “We’ve Got Balls,” a family -friendly cult, bowling movie. Kerr notes that the MF film team is now in pre-production of the last film in the series due out in 2024.
