Sweetworldofnails opens new offices in Madrid
The new office will become a knowledge center with activities, demonstrations and courses aimed at nail professionals.
— Kito, Foudner of www.sweetworldofnails.com
A brand new center in the Herrera Oria Business Park, very close to the Ramon y Cajal Hospital (Madrid), which represents another step in its growth strategy and which will serve as a production and distribution center for Europe and Asia.
The founder of the company opened the presentation ceremony and announced that the new facilities in Madrid will become an exhibition area open to customers and partners, which will inspire the market to develop the business in the coming years. She also highlighted the importance and weight that the European market has for sweetworldofnails, due to the extraordinary results it has achieved to date thanks to the great work carried out.
As she explained, “the decision to locate the new headquarters in Madrid has been taken considering that several international markets, both Europe and the Middle East, can be supplied from the capital. This location will allow customers, partners and collaborators to have a new point of reference where they receive greater attention and technical coverage”.
A space dedicated to knowledge and innovation.
The new office of the company in Madrid will become a center of knowledge in the future through activities, demonstrations and training courses aimed at professionals in the nail decoration sector. The offices will house a creative zone full of new applications, where visiting professionals will discover new ideas for their businesses in the use of nail decoration elements.
The company's commitment: new trends in the digital printing.
As the founder stated: “the company is committed to developing digital printing solutions. Imagination and creativity are the only limit that nail studios face to succeed in their businesses, technology is already within their reach”. Nail water decals and nail stickers, and part of other nail decoration items will be produced in this new center.
