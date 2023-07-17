The Festival of Email European Debut – Marketing Conference Envisioning the Future of CRM & CDPs
Festival of Email highlights the dynamic world of email marketing & customer relationship management, showcasing innovative solutions & insightful discussions.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Martech Festival is excited to announce the Festival of Email, a comprehensive event bringing together industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to delve into the future of email marketing and CRM. The event will be held at Kinepolis Jaarbeurs in Utrecht Netherlands on the 6th, 7th and 8th of September 2023, featuring an array of interactive sessions, panel discussion and workshops. Last held in Miami in 2021, now coming to Europe.
Kinepolis Jaarbeurs in Utrecht is not just a venue, but an iconic landmark within the cultural capital of the Netherlands and serves as the perfect backdrop. Housing a colossal 14 screens and 3,200 seats for its patrons, it is one of the largest movie theatres in Benelux. This awe-inspiring location is situated conveniently near the Utrecht Central Station, making accessibility a breeze. Its impressive state-of-the-art facilities coupled with its highly hospitable staff make it a much-sought-after locale for large events and expos. Surrounded by mesmerising city sights, delightful eateries, and vibrant markets, Kinepolis Jaarbeurs is truly a central hub of entertainment, inspiration, and Utrecht charm.
Speakers are joining from around the world and include senior brand side marketers and some of the leading minds in email and CRM. Including Christopher Marriott of Email Connect joining from Chicago, Kath Pay of Holistic Email and ANA Email Marketing Thought Leader of the Year 2021 joining us from Antigua., Udeme Ukutt the Postmaster at LinkedIn, Dennis Galejski Deputy Head of Audiovisual Rights International at DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH, Faithful Adia the Marketing Automation Lead at HelloFresh, Taylor Raffa the Mass Email Team Lead at Semrush, Dmitry Kudrenko the Founder of Stripo & Chief Executive Officer at Yespo, Najmah Salam Digital Marketing Trainer and influencer, Jasper Kolwijck Lead Email & Messaging Team at KPN and Member DDMA amongst many more still being confirmed..
The body of the festival's packed agenda displays our commitment to providing attendees with insights into the evolving landscape of email marketing and CRM. Highly engaging sessions include a captivating panel on the fusion of Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) with Email Service Providers (ESPs), and the effects of this collision on vendor landscapes and enterprise software strategies in the marketing field.
Other sessions will focus on CRM innovation, the changing role of email marketers in the light of advancements in technology, and future strategies that businesses can adopt to maximise benefits from these explosively evolving domains.
This event promises to provide attendees - be it marketing professionals, deliverability leaders or agency owners and others - with a clearer understanding of the email marketing and CRM future landscape, and how to make the most of emerging opportunities. The Festival of Email also brings an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas and share best practices.
Event sponsors include Spotler, DMARC Advisor, Bouncer, Marigold, Red Sift, Wide Angle Analytics, Halon, Spamhaus, Mailkit, Abusix, Kickbox, Martrexo, Email Consul.
In conclusion, the Festival of Email, part of the Martech Festival, encapsulates an event not to be missed by any professional engaged in email marketing and CRM. It promises a unique blend of insights, networking, and inspiration, drawing from a buzzing pool of international speakers and industry leaders.
From understanding the convergence of CDPs and ESPs to anticipating the future strategies of these swiftly evolving domains, attendees will walk away with invaluable knowledge and solutions. Supported by a group of esteemed sponsors including Spotler, DMARC Advisor, Bouncer, Marigold, Red Sift, and others, we invite you to join us in Utrecht and be part of building the future of email marketing and CRM.
This event guarantees to provide a platform for connection, enrichment, and the exchange of ground-breaking ideas, making it a pivotal event in this year's marketing technology calendar.
About Martech Festival and emailexpert:
Martech Festival is the inaugural event organised by a global leader in the production and management of insightful, dynamic, and forward-thinking technology and marketing events, Emailexpert.
Emailexpert is a thriving community of marketing, engineering, and security professionals. Since its inception in 2010 as an ad-hoc group and its formal launch as a paid membership organisation in 2023, Emailexpert has established itself as a prominent force within the messaging and marketing industries.
As a distinguished event organiser, Emailexpert specialises in crafting conferences and summits designed to foster knowledge-sharing, innovation, and business growth among industry professionals. These events serve as a nexus for thought leaders and decision-makers, providing a platform for collaboration and networking, as well as showcasing emerging trends and technologies that shape the future of the technology landscape.
The commitment to excellence extends beyond its events, as the organisation continually seeks to provide valuable resources, educational content, and networking opportunities to its members. By fostering a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity, Emailexpert enables its members to exchange ideas, share best practices, and work together to overcome the challenges facing the industry today.
Their commitment to providing quality experiences for attendees and facilitating the interaction of professionals, innovators, and thought leaders in various fields has earned them an exceptional reputation in the global event planning landscape.
Festival of Email at Martechfest Utrecht