LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Top Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s top robotics market forecast, the top robotics market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 219.28 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global top robotics industry is due to the increase in use of robots in the logistics sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest top robotics market share. Major top robotics companies include ABB Ltd., Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology.

Top Robotics Market Segments

● By Type: Top Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics

● By Application: Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing, Other Applications

● By End Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Other End Use Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Top robotics refers to a branch of engineering that manufactures industrial and service robotics which are digitized, highly programmable, and capable of moving across more than three dimensions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Top Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Top Robotics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

