EHS Risk Management and ReadyKey Launch Strategic Partnership to Mobilize Safety Management Systems
Collaboration combines industry-leading, technology-enabled consulting with world-class mobile app platform
We look forward to providing our customers with even more technology tools that put essential information right at their fingertips, reducing risks and avoiding unnecessary costs.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EHS Risk Management, a leading full-service, digitally enabled consulting firm, and ReadyKey, a no-code mobile application creation platform, have announced a new strategic partnership.
The collaboration will incorporate EHS Risk Management’s unique offerings of the EHS Risk Manager, EHS Portal, and EHS Network with ReadyKey's world-class mobile app offer, delivering a modernized mobile application experience for shared clients. By providing mutual clients the ability to manage risk and engage the workforce on the go, the collaboration offers the opportunity to strengthen business mobility, sustainability and performance.
Jim Testo, EHS Risk Management President, said: “With this partnership, EHS Risk Management is extending its technology-enabled services. We look forward to providing our customers with even more technology tools that put essential information right at their fingertips, reducing risks and avoiding unnecessary costs.”
The partnership aims to deliver benefits to clients, including:
1. Reaching “The Long Tail” of Safety Management Systems Implementation: Clients can leverage branded, fit-for-purpose mobile applications for front-line workforce engagement. By creating easy to access and use applications, organization leaders can be assured that their risk management strategy is reaching all of their stakeholders with the right information, at the right time.
2. Expert Collaboration: By combining the EHS Risk Management’s proprietary approach to developing Safety Management Systems with ReadyKey's 12+ years of experience in deploying mobile apps to millions of users, clients will have access to top-tier solutions powered by a world-class mobile tool.
3. Peace of Mind During Emergencies: Safety happens at the front line, and that unfortunately sometimes means when things don’t go according to plan. When that happens, EHS Risk Management and ReadyKey clients can rest easier knowing that performance assurance is literally in the hands (and pockets) of front-line stakeholders responding in real time.
ReadyKey Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Jacob Zollinger (CSP), added, "We are proud to partner with EHS Risk Management in support of mutual clientele to control risks within their organizations. EHS Risk Management’s proprietary approach to assessing risk and developing technology-enhanced management strategies only strengthens ReadyKey’s world-leading app building CMS. The joining of that expertise and fit-for-purpose content will enable organizations across several industries to create a stronger return on their investment in safety performance."
This strategic partnership between EHS Risk Management and ReadyKey represents a significant step forward in EHS solutions, providing clients with the best of both worlds. The alliance ensures a seamless process from purchasing to implementation, delivering optimal results and enhancing overall client satisfaction.
About EHS Risk Management
THE EHS RISK MANAGEMENT ADVANTAGE
EHS Risk Management can help you build environmental health and safety programs that create a culture change that adds value to your business. From strategic services and corporate governance to program implementation, we provide cost-effective solutions backed by an exceptional level of experience. We’re not just an EHS services company. We have the product and the process that you need.
● The EHS Risk Manager is a business value proposition that reduces costs and supports your company’s performance.
● The EHS Portal provides a real-time process for managing and implementing your company’s policies and procedures.
● The EHS Network is a unique delivery model that enables you to get the EHS services that you need when you need them. Instead of paying for services that you don’t want or trying to apply in-house expertise that you don’t have, you can leverage our network to meet your specific needs.
For more information, please visit: https://ehs-riskmanagement.com/
ReadyKey
ReadyKey is a cutting-edge EHS mobile app software that revolutionizes workplace safety by enabling organizations to implement a 'No Excuses' safety culture. Offering a no-code, drag-and-drop platform built on 12 years of mobile-first expertise, ReadyKey empowers companies to deliver and collect critical information anytime, anywhere.
To learn more about ReadyKey and its innovative mobile app solutions, please visit: readykey.com
Media Contacts:
EHS Risk Management
Jim Testo
jimt@ehs-riskmanagement.com
US: Phone 518-281-3399
ReadyKey
Jacob Zollinger
jzollinger@guidebook.com
US: Phone (888) 337-2830
Steve Melito
Thunderbolt Business Services
+1 413-346-7722
email us here
Introducing EHS Risk Management