Appranix Spearheads a New Category, Cloud Infrastructure Recovery Assurance Software (CIRAS)
Appranix pioneering work in cloud resilience leads to the creation of a new category on Gartner’s 2023 Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies.
We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a representative vendor in the CIRAS, a category which Appranix pioneered starting as a Cool Vendor back in 2020.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Appranix, the leading platform in the Cloud Infrastructure Recovery Assurance Software (CIRAS) for cloud application resilience, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a representative vendor in the CIRAS category in Gartner's latest Storage and Data Protection Technologies 2023 Hype Cycle report. This recognition underscores Appranix's commitment to providing top-tier resilience for cloud applications and its ongoing dedication to innovation in the field since 2018.
— Govind Rangasamy, CEO and Founder, Appranix
"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a representative vendor in the CIRAS, a category which Appranix pioneered starting as a Cool Vendor back in 2020," said the CEO of Appranix. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and our platform's capabilities. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible solutions for cloud infrastructure recovery assurance."
Appranix's journey in the CIRAS space began when it was recognized as a Cool Vendor in 2020. Since then, the company has consistently improved its platform capabilities, solidifying its position as a leader in the CIRAS market. The platform's application-infrastructure-centered approach orchestrates the protection of cloud infrastructure services, configurations, dependencies, and application data, and automates recovery using Recovery-as-Code. Pushing beyond the traditional disaster recovery capabilities, Appranix’s patented Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine enables even the most complex, dynamic, distributed cloud applications to recover hyperfast after a cloud outage or a ransomware attack.
"Being recognized by Gartner in their latest Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies is a significant milestone for us," the CEO added. "It validates our efforts to provide a robust and reliable platform for cloud infrastructure recovery assurance. We are proud of our team's dedication to innovation and our commitment to helping our customers achieve their business continuity goals."
The latest capabilities of the Appranix platform allow organizations to build isolated recovery environments for cyber resilience with just one-click. These unique ransomware recovery capabilities are designed to help businesses protect their critical data, applications as well as all the associated cloud infrastructure services in isolated cloud accounts, completely immutable, from the growing threat of cyber-attacks.
"We understand the challenges businesses face in today's digital landscape," said the CEO. "Cyber threats, such as ransomware, are a growing concern. Our platform's latest capabilities provide organizations with the tools they need to build robust recovery environments. This helps them ensure business continuity even in the face of these threats."
Appranix's recognition in Gartner's Hype Cycle report reaffirms the company's position as a leader in the CIRAS market. The company remains committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses improve their backup and disaster recovery posture, ensuring the resilience of their cloud applications.
About Appranix
Appranix is a leading provider of Cloud Infrastructure Recovery Assurance Software (CIRAS) solutions. With its patented platform, including features like the Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine and Recovery-as-Code, Appranix is revolutionizing the way organizations approach cloud resilience with comprehensive CIRAS capabilities.
