Appranix Revolutionizes Cloud Resilience with Groundbreaking Recovery-as-Code Solution for Azure Serverless Services
Appranix's patented platform leverages Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine and Recovery-as-Code, ensuring rapid recovery from any Azure outage or ransomware attacks
With one-click rebuild from ransomware attacks and other outages, Appranix's Cloud Resilience Platform is a game-changer for organizations using Azure FunctionApp and App Services.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Appranix, a leading provider of cloud resilience solutions, today announced a groundbreaking approach to safeguard Microsoft Azure FunctionApp and App Services. Leveraging its patented platform, Appranix offers organizations a robust and reliable solution to recover from various outages, including ransomware attacks, regional Azure failures, misconfigurations, or bad deployments.
— Govind Rangasamy, CEO and Founder, Appranix
Appranix's Cloud Resilience Platform is designed to protect Azure FunctionApp and App Services, two critical cloud-based services that enable developers to host and run code or applications without managing infrastructure. With the increasing reliance on these services, ensuring their resilience and availability is paramount.
The cornerstone of Appranix's solution is the innovative and patented Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine with Recovery-as-Code. This allows organizations to 'turn back the clock' on their cloud infrastructure, recovering applications and data to a precise moment in time before an outage or attack occurred. This capability significantly reduces the time and effort required to recover from an incident, minimizing downtime and data loss.
In addition to the cloud time machine, Appranix's platform also includes integrated data backup and replication for serverless Azure services. This feature ensures that an organization's data is not only backed up regularly but also replicated across different regions for point-in-time recoveries. This dual approach provides an extra layer of protection against data loss and ensures that applications can continue to function even if a particular Azure region experiences an outage.
However, what truly sets Appranix apart is its unique Recovery-as-Code methodology. This not only ensures that recovery plans are always up-to-date and tested but also allows for rapid, automated recovery in the event of an outage with no SMEs or developers. With Recovery-as-Code, organizations can recover their services quickly and reliably, minimizing downtime and disruption with a single-click.
"Appranix's Cloud Resilience Platform is a game-changer for organizations using Azure FunctionApp and App Services," said Govind Rangasamy, CEO of Appranix. "By combining our Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine, integrated data backup and replication, and Recovery-as-Code, we provide organizations with the tools they need to protect their critical cloud infrastructure services and recover or even rebuild quickly and reliably from any outage."
Appranix's solution is available now for organizations using Azure FunctionApp and App Services. With Appranix, organizations can ensure the resilience and availability of their cloud services, protecting their operations and their data from the unexpected.
About Appranix:
Appranix is a leading provider of cloud resilience solutions, helping organizations protect their critical cloud services and recover from outages quickly and reliably. With its patented platform, including features like the dual-vault cloud time machine and Recovery-as-Code, Appranix is revolutionizing the way organizations approach cloud resilience.
For more information, please visit www.appranix.com.
