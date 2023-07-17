New Media on Display during Upcoming Championship Match in Las Vegas
The Vegas For The Weekend is a series of events surrounding the Crawford-Spence Jr Welterweight Championship fight in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023.
Austin "No Doubt" Trout will host the Pound for Pound The Undisputed Mixer on July 29, 2023 at the Box in Henderson, Nevada.
New Exciting Tech-Driven Activities during "VEGAS FOR THE WEEKEND" --July 28-30, 2023--Will Accompany Crawford vs Spence Jr Fight
I’m inviting everyone to come join us at the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER, where we will be taping my exciting new pop-up series called HOLD THE PHONE.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional boxing matches have been well-attended (up to 25,000 people) since the 1920s when they were featured in venues like Madison Square Garden and Yankee Stadium in New York City. The sport became even more popular in the 1940s-50s, when television began attracting as many as eight million viewers. Las Vegas, with its exciting diversity of gambling, nightlife, and entertainment, became the “home of boxing” for athletes and celebrities in the 1950’s. Las Vegas’ continuing popularity for high rollers will be on display July 28-30, 2023, when the Showtime PPV Crawford vs Spence Jr fight on July 29th serves as the hub of a series of VEGAS FOR THE WEEKEND entertainment activities. The new dimensions of communication will be on display when pop-ups, OTT streaming television, and social and other media will be used to inform and dazzle attendees and potentially millions online during the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER on July 28, 2023.
— Austin "No Doubt" Trout
Austin “No Doubt” Trout is an American professional boxer and bare knuckle fighter, who was the World Boxing Association light middleweight champion from 2011 to 2013 and had 36 wins (18 by KOs) during his career. Trout will be the host of the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER from 3-7 PM on July 28, 2023, at The Box in Henderson, Nevada.
“I’m inviting everyone to come join us at the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER," said Trout, “Where we will be taping my exciting new pop-up series called HOLD THE PHONE, to discuss boxing, make fight predictions, and dive into trending topics in the space.”
HOLD THE PHONE is a unique show that combines the worlds of professional athletes, influencers, brands, and fans. Trout and the show will take a deep dive into trending topics from the realms of sports and social media. From analyzing predictions to uncovering the "why" behind the events, Austin will bring his expertise as a professional athlete and his passion as a fan and gamer to deliver an engaging and insightful experience.
This event also marks the launch of NILO MEDIA NETWORK. The World’s Best Connectors (WBC) is a Phoenix-based community of C-suite executives, which created PROJECT NILO, an initiative to provide business education for college athletes; WBC wants to add “Ownership” to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) for youth. NILO MEDIA NETWORK is WBC’s multi-new-media effort to inform and educate the public about the students, schools, businesses, events, and sports organizations involved in the booming NIL industry. NILO Media Network will be recording videos and interviews throughout the event (and weekend) to share with the public via free and paid streaming television and internet networks.
At the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER, Thoughts Become Things and NILO MEDIA NETWORK NILO will raise awareness about two other charities: B&B Sports Academy and Dallas Children for Hope. By combining forces, these organizations seek to make a positive difference in the lives of aspiring athletes and children, fostering opportunities, growth, and hope. Lawrence McIntosh, CEO of Brand Elements, has organized much of the hoopla planned during July 28-30, which is all part of his VEGAS FOR THE WEEKEND (VFTW) activities. The Mixer will be at The Box (a.k.a. Penalty Box's Sports Bar & Grill) at 4300 Sunset Road, Henderson, Nevada 89014.
“We have gathered an impressive lineup of special, invited guests, who will add star power to the Mixer event,” says McIntosh. “The invitee list includes Keith Thurman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ryan Garcia, Lamar Odom, Roy Jones, Abner Mares, Jake Paul, Ray J, Yella Beezy, Blue Blood TV, and many more notable personalities from the worlds of boxing, sports, and entertainment.”
Businesses interested in sponsoring the POUND FOR POUND UNDISPUTED MIXER and exposing their brands to extensive, new, and/or high-income audiences should contact Mcintosh at lawrence@projectnilo.com. Members of the public who want more information about how to join the fun on July 28, 3-7 PM, right after the Welterweight weigh-in, should register online at WWW.VEGASFORTHEWEEKEND.COM as soon as possible. Vegas for this weekend will provide an unforgettable range of networking and fun.
