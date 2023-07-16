St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, Additional charges pending
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4005217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2023 at 2233 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lapierre Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: VCOR, Criminal DLS, Additional charges pending
ACCUSED: Christopher Briggs
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lapierre Dr in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator identified as Christopher Briggs (34). Further investigation revealed that Briggs was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was in violation of court ordered condition of release. Briggs was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for further processing. Briggs was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.