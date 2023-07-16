Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, Additional charges pending

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:23A4005217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2023 at 2233 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lapierre Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VCOR, Criminal DLS, Additional charges pending

ACCUSED: Christopher Briggs                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lapierre Dr in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator identified as Christopher Briggs (34). Further investigation revealed that Briggs was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was in violation of court ordered condition of release. Briggs was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for further processing. Briggs was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

