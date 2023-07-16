Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges, Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1004082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2023 at 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lee River Road / Plains Road, Jericho

ACCUSED: Larry Sweetser

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION:

Gross Negligent Operation

Gross Eluding Law Enforcement

Excessive Speed

PASSENGER / ACCUSED: Luke Brown

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION:

Arrest on Active Instate Warrant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29, 2023 at approximately 1915 hours, a Trooper from the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a equipment violation at the intersection of Lee River Road and Plains Road in Jericho. Once the Trooper activated the emergency lights, the vehicle eluded at a high rate of speed through a busy residential area. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

Approximately one hour after the initial attempt to stop the vehicle, the Trooper observed the same vehicle traveling on Suzie Wilson Bypass in Essex driving 72 mph in the posted 40 mph zone. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and the operator eluded negligently from the area. Later, the vehicle was spotted exiting Interstate 289 at Exit 10. The Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop and the operator fled into the woods despite being ordered to stop. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Luke Brown (47) of Jericho. Brown was found to have an active instate arrest warrant for failure to appear. Brown was subsequently transported to the North Western Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail. That evening, a thorough search was conducted with the assistance from the Essex Police Department and their K9 Nova, however the operator was not located.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Larry Sweetser (30) of Jericho was the operator during the incident on June 29th. On July 15, 2023 Sweetser was arrested without incident in Essex and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sweetser was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 24th, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Sweetser) / NOT INCLUDED (Brown)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

