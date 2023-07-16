Minor-I.T: Empowering African-American and Black Minority Youth for Future Success in IT Industry; Expands Outreach
"Minor-I.T fuels tech dreams for minority youth. Join our mission to diversify the IT field. Donate now: www.minor-it.org #SupportMinorIT"
Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope. It is a tool for daily life in modern society... For everyone, everywhere, literacy is, along with education in general, a basic human right.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minor-I.T, a pioneering non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, is inspiring the next generation of tech leaders by empowering African-American and black minority youth with the educational tools, mentoring, and networking opportunities essential to achieving success in the IT field.
— Kofi Annan
Founded with the vision of democratizing access to IT education for underrepresented minorities, Minor-I.T is resolute in its mission to significantly increase the number of black and African-American youth succeeding in the global IT landscape. This black-owned organization is championing the cause of diversity in tech, bridging the racial and digital divide through its transformative educational experiences and collaborative learning environments.
Since its inception, Minor-I.T has reached a select group of children and young adults, paving their paths towards unlimited career success. The organization's impact is notable for fostering an environment of innovation and growth where young minds can flourish and aspire.
"In the pursuit of our mission, we have been blessed to witness inspiring stories of perseverance, determination, and success among our participants," said a representative from Minor-I.T. "We believe that by nurturing these bright young minds and equipping them with the necessary tools, we can empower them to become the leaders of tomorrow's tech industry."
Minor-I.T is set to expand its reach and influence, aiming to unlock the potential of more young people and guide them on their journey to success in IT. The organization is now calling on generous individuals and organizations to contribute to this cause and make a tangible difference in these young lives.
"We are steadfast in our commitment to empower African-American and black minority youth in IT, but to achieve this goal, we need the collective support from all corners of our society," the representative added.
Supporting Minor-I.T equates to investing in the future of the IT industry and fostering a diverse, inclusive, and innovative global tech workforce.
For further details about the organization and its commendable work, to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit www.minor-it.org. Together, we can inspire change and build a future where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in the IT field.
ABOUT MINOR-I.T:
Minor-I.T is a black-owned, non-profit organization based in Los Angeles that empowers African-American and black minority youth to achieve unlimited career success in the IT industry. It provides safe, peer-to-peer learning environments, educational experiences, networking opportunities, and guidance. With a mission to increase the representation of these communities in the global IT field, Minor-I.T is bridging the racial and digital divide, one student at a time.
Ava Beltran
Minor-I.T.
+ +1 (323) 380-2999
email us here