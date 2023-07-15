Burgum statement on death of Fargo police officer, two officers in critical condition

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding Friday’s incident in Fargo in which a Fargo Police Department officer died and two fellow officers sustained injuries and were in critical condition. A civilian also sustained serious injuries, and the suspect died as a result of the shooting, police said.

“These officers dedicate their lives to protecting our fellow citizens and our communities, and we are heartbroken by this tragic loss,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased officer, the Fargo Police Department and the entire law enforcement community as they mourn the loss of a fellow officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We also pray for the full recovery of the officers and civilian who were wounded in this horrible incident, which is a tragic reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for our safety and deserve our unwavering gratitude and support.”

The U.S. and North Dakota flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of the deceased officer’s interment. An official flag directive will be issued when memorial services are announced.