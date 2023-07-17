SThree Study: STEM professionals prioritise job security over a pay rise

#STEMForward. Cover Image for SThree's How the STEM World Evolves market study How the STEM World Evolves study - Summary Stats #STEMForward

In its 'How the STEM World Evolves' study, STEM staffing specialists SThree find that professionals are seeking more than attractive salaries and benefits

Our How the STEM World Evolves study uncovers the priorities of STEM professionals across key markets. The data shows an emphasis on job security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose.” — Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree

LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- - More than half (53%) of STEM professionals highlighted job security as a key concern, preferring to retain their current roles rather than seek pay raises, only 16% disagreed.- STEM professionals are prioritising flexibility in work arrangements, a sense of purpose, and opportunities for upskilling over attractive salaries and benefits.Personal purpose at work is a key driver for 81% of respondents.- There is some concern about AI and automation among STEM professionals, with a third (34%) fearing related job loss.In its latest market study How the STEM World Evolves , conducted in conjunction with insight specialists IntelliSurvey, SThree has found that STEM professionals are seeking more than just attractive salaries and benefits from their roles. Flexibility in work arrangements, a sense of purpose, and opportunities for upskilling are among the top demands of these professionals.Job security and flexibility have taken precedence over pay. About 53% of STEM professionals consider job retention more important than pay raises. Just 16% of respondents ranked pay as more important than job security. Additionally, 50% would choose career-developing projects over higher earnings. 63% rank the ability to continue working flexibly as a factor that will significantly impact their careers.On launching the study Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree said: "Our How the STEM World Evolves study, uncovers the priorities of STEM professionals across key markets. The data shows an emphasis on job security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose. The study also notes apprehension regarding AI and automation, while upskilling remains important. The onus remains on employers in STEM industries to be proactive on these evolving expectations, which is crucial for attracting and retaining skilled talent."Workplace wellbeing has emerged as a growing concern for STEM professionals with 28% expressing increased worries about their wellbeing. Personal purpose at work is now a primary driver for 81% of respondents.The study also highlights the rising fear among STEM professionals regarding AI and automation, with 34% expressing concerns about job loss. Younger professionals feel even more threatened, with 44% expressing their vulnerability.With an aging workforce, knowledge transfer becomes critical, as a third (33%) of professionals aged 30-39 are likely to seek new opportunities in the next 12 months, compared to just 14% among those aged 50-65.In the current candidate-driven market, employers in the STEM field must adapt to these changing expectations to attract and retain top talent.Access the full report at www.sthree.com . Share and follow via #STEMForwardStudy methodologyThe survey underpinning the How the STEM World Evolves study was conducted by IntelliSurvey. There were more than 2,300 participants across the key markets of Germany, The Netherlands, USA, UK, and Japan. The survey was carried out in April and May of 2023.

