It's time to shine a light on after BREAST CANCERTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- after BREAST CANCER unveils 12 NEW S|HE Thrives Breast Cancer Ambassadors
Changing the face of Breast Cancer one woman at a time, National Charity after BREAST CANCER is set to host the illuminating S|HE Thrives Calendar Photo & Glam Shoot celebrating a NEW lineup of breast cancer ambassadors. The 12 inspiring breast cancer graduates will be captured on camera with an individual photo shoot and a day of indulgence on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the breathtaking Guild Inn Estate, 201 Guildwood Parkway, Scarborough.
These women are not models, they are breast cancer survivors and role models. Some of them have never stepped in front of a camera. Our ambassadors will receive the star treatment from head to toe with style, glamour, and elegance to celebrate their breast cancer journey, with a dedicated day just for them to connect with other survivors celebrating life after BREAST CANCER, allowing a unique and special opportunity to thrive together.
This year, S|HE Thrives has partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart, L’Oréal Canada, local boutiques, a team of photographers led by Cristina Sacco – Stetati Media and a Glam Squad led by Makeup and Hair Artist Rachel Jones – B Pretty. Each ambassador will be styled by Maria Chowdhery – ET Canada Celebrity Wardrobe Stylist, and Alana Doria, all donating their time and expertise to shine a spotlight on our twelve (12) amazing breast cancer survivors.
The 2024 S|HE Thrives Calendar will later be revealed at the after BREAST CANCER 11th Annual Pink Diamond Gala on Sunday, September 24 and available for purchase with all sales benefitting after BREAST CANCER.
“The ABC S|HE project is about giving our Ambassadors an experience they will remember forever, a day of being pampered, styled and beautified. A day to forget they have breast cancer,” said Alicia Vianga, Founder of after BREAST CANCER. S|HE Thrives celebrates amazing women and men with style and dignity and provides a platform for our survivors to tell their stories while helping to bring awareness to others.”
For more information about after BREAST CANCER and the S|HE Thrives Ambassador Calendar, visit www.afterbreastcancer.ca
About after BREAST CANCER
after BREAST CANCER is a Canada wide charity dedicated to supporting and celebrating those affected by breast cancer. Most people believe that surviving breast cancer treatment is the end of the battle, but in fact, it is the beginning of the healing journey.
1. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT: To identify underserved areas in breast cancer survivorship that lack resources and provide evidence-based information that can facilitate informed decision-making on issues related to breast cancer survivorship.
2. DIRECT SUPPORT: To provide women who have no insurance and limited financial resources with a mastectomy bra, camisole and breast prosthesis at NO COST to them after breast removal surgery (mastectomy or lumpectomy).
3. SUPPORT FOR THE FUTURE: To provide resources that contribute to a woman’s Quality of Life (QOL) after breast cancer
