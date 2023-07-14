Gov. Pritzker Announces Communications Staff Transitions

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker announced the following staff transitions on his communications team.





Kamaria Morris will begin a new role as Deputy Communications Director. Morris previously served in Governor Pritzker's office as Assistant Communications Director, a role she's held since March of 2022. Prior to her time with the Governor's Office, Morris was a Public Information Officer for the Illinois Capital Development Board. She also previously served as Assistant Director of Communications/PR at the Erikson Institute; Public Relations Manager at Lyric Opera of Chicago; and Media Coordinator at WCIU-TV. She is a native Chicagoan, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Master of Arts in Communication from Northern Illinois University.





Alex Gough will begin a new role as Press Secretary. Gough previously served in Governor Pritzker's office as Senior Deputy Press Secretary, a role he had held since March of 2022. Prior to that, Gough served as member of the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus communications team and as a member of the Illinois Senate Democratic Fund's political team. Gough began his career in politics as a field organizer on Deputy Gov. Andy Manar's 2018 state Senate campaign. He is a native of Quincy and graduate of Illinois State University.





Olivia Kuncio will serve as Senior Deputy Press Secretary. Kuncio is currently Deputy Press Secretary in Governor Pritzker's office, a role she has held since March of 2022. Previously, she served as Public Relations Representative for Chicago Public Library. Kuncio is a graduate of Northwestern University's School of Communication.



