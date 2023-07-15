Applications for 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester External Transfers Between Institutions

Eastern Mediterranean University is to admit students through the method of external transfers (based on success or Additional Article 1) within the scope of the “Regulation on the Principles of Transfer between Associate and Undergraduate Degree Programs in Higher Education Institutions, Double Major, Minor and Inter-Institutional Credit Transfer” (for Turkish citizen students).

Calendar for Applications and Evaluations

Application Period: 20 July - 25 August 2023

Announcement of Evaluations: 01 September 2023

Applications to be submitted to: https://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/yataygecis/

Documents Required for Application

OSYM Placement Certificate (for Turkish citizen students)

YKS Score Table (for Turkish citizen students)

Transcript

Course contents

Document certifying that the applicant has not received any disciplinary penalties (If the transcript or Student Certificate includes any information in this regard, an additional document on disciplinary penalties will not be requested from the candidate)

Copy of passport, ID card or birth certificate

Document showing that the applicant has not used external transfer method before.