Address by the Prime Minister Hon. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on WHO – 75th Anniversary Celebration Thursday 13th July, 2023

SAMOA, July 13 - Minister of Health, HonValasi Luapitofanua Toogamaga Tafito Selesele

HonValasi Luapitofanua Toogamaga Tafito Selesele Dr. Kim Eva Dickson, WHO Representative for American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tokelau,

Visiting colleagues from the WHO Regional and subregional offices

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Ministry of Health officials from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tokelau

Government of Samoa officials, Ladies and Gentlemen

Talofa Lava and a very warm welcome to Samoa!

On behalf of the government and people of the Independent State of Samoa, I extend to the WHO Secretariat, a wonderful and happy 75th Anniversary! It is indeed a milestone achievement. And as we know every time we celebrate an anniversary; it is natural to ponder and reflect on what the past can contribute to the future. Have we made a difference to the lives of other people? What can we do better?

WHO, has weathered tumultuous times, as well as done a lot of good in this world. From delivering and continuing to deliver evidence-based guidance to our national programmes, to delivering vaccines to help eradicate diseases. From global leadership through the COVID-19 Pandemic and resurgence of measles that we have witnessed to the eradication of small-pox globally and the near eradication of polio – the Western Pacific being Polio-free since 2000. These are all testament to the fruits of the WHO’s labour and legacy over the last 75 years.

At the May 2023 session of the World Health Assembly, Member States have been attributed with injecting the lifeblood needed to realize a more effective WHO, given the gaps exposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, so that the organization and our health sector can continue to deliver on its mandate of Health for All.

A key reflection takes me back to 1962: It was in that year that Samoa gained Independence that the WHO established formal relationships with (Western) Samoa through the signing of The Basic Agreement by our first prime minister Hon Fiamē Mata’afa Faumuina Mulinu’u II and Dr I. Chi Fang of WHO. The direction on the role of WHO is captured in Article 1 of the Agreement which reads as follows:

‘The Organization shall render technical assistance to the government… in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the World Health Assembly, the Executive Board and other organs of the Organization’

The photo exhibition as some of you may have already viewed, captures the moment of signing 61 years ago.

For me, tonight feels like a ‘full circle moment’ and that Samoa and I are a key part of the WHO’s history. You see my father signed the Basic Agreement; and that 61 years later, I am here today to celebrate WHO’s 75 Anniversary with you in my capacity as the first female Prime Minister of Samoa.

Dr. Dickson, we are indeed happy to host the WHO’s office in Samoa, which from 1986, expanded its coverage to American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau and we look forward to our continued collaboration.

On behalf of the government and people of the Independent State of Samoa, and everyone gathered here tonight, please convey our deepest regards to the WHO’s Director General, the WHO staff globally and its retirees on whose shoulders the WHO’s work was carried through and continues today. The world owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to you.

Happy 75th Anniversary and I wish you many more years of successful global health leadership.