New Haven / Motor Vehicle Crash / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5002704

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/14/2023, 1934 hours

STREET: Hollow Road

TOWN: Monkton

CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Denali HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front drivers side damage

INJURIES: Unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Levi Vincent

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: UPS Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled, Front drivers side damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate Injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/14/2023 at approximately 1934 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed V#1 rounded a corner headed west on Hollow Road near Monkton Road. V#1 crossed the center line, partially went off the road, and struck a parked UPS truck. OP#2 had been standing in the truck when the impact occurred. The driver of V#1 fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919, or leave an anonymous tip on the link below.

Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police