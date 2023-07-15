Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Announces Flood Insurance Coverage Update for Eligible Claimants

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office announced today a partnership with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) that will enable eligible claimants to receive five years of flood insurance protection, with premiums paid by the Claims Office. The NFIP provides flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses.

Since the Claims Office launched in March 2023, staff have prioritized signing up eligible claimants for an initial one-year flood insurance policy.

Flood Insurance is available for eligible claimants impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties. Anyone outside of those counties concerned about flood risks due to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar may be eligible for flood insurance on a case-by-case basis.

“We are excited to be able to provide extended coverage to our claimants during the current monsoon season and into the future,” said Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell. “We understand that recovering from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has been uniquely challenging and we’re committed to ensuring claimants receive the compensation they are entitled to under law.”

“I’m especially pleased to announce this partnership between the National Flood Insurance Program and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office because at the end of the day, we want everyone who needs flood insurance to have it,” said David Maurstad, Assistant Administrator of the Federal Insurance Directorate and Senior Executive of the National Flood Insurance Program. “We don’t want anyone who has had to go through the heartbreak of a wildfire to be unprepared for the flood that may follow.”

“This effort recognizes not only the increased risk of flood caused by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire, but also furthers our goal of reducing disaster suffering and ensuring peace of mind that flood insurance provides,” he said.

Floods are the most common and costly natural hazard in the nation. Whether caused by heavy rain, thunderstorms, or winter storms, the results of flooding can be devastating. One inch of rain can cause up to $25,000 of damage to a home. While some floods develop over time, flash floods -- particularly common after wildfires -- can occur within minutes after the onset of a rainstorm.

Even areas that are not traditionally flood-prone are at risk, due to changes to the landscape caused by fire. Residents need to protect their homes and personal property with flood insurance now —before more weather events occur and it’s too late.

For questions, please contact your Claims Navigator or call the Claims Office Helpline at (505)-995-7133.