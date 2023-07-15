Recovery Efforts For Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Completed in Guam

After the devastating effects of Typhoon Mawar, FEMA assigned the crucial mission of recovering drinking water and wastewater infrastructure to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On July 13, the EPA announced the successful completion of this collaborative effort, which aimed to expedite the recovery process and enhance the resilience of the affected communities in Guam.

The fulfilled mission included conducting operational assessments of drinking water and wastewater facilities that were affected, evaluating the needs of the water sector, and providing necessary technical assistance.

In close coordination with the government of Guam, the EPA assisted in various tasks. These included inspecting over 20 water hauling trucks and 126 water and ice vending machines, sampling and assessing the condition of water storage tanks at 35 hotels, as well as evaluating a dozen large water storage tanks affected by Typhoon Mawar.

Furthermore, the EPA supported the Guam Water Works Authority in assessing moderate damage at the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant and determining necessary repairs to ensure its full functionality. Fortunately, all other wastewater treatment plants in Guam experienced little to no damage.

The surface water treatment plants at Ugum and Navy sustained moderate to minor damage. The EPA conducted assessments on critical infrastructure to ensure both systems are fully operational.

The EPA is continuing to prepare collected household hazardous waste, including waste from schools, for appropriate shipment and disposal off the island.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

