Two Weeks Left To Apply For FEMA Assistance

If you have sustained damage or loss because of Typhoon Mawar, it is important to act quickly as the deadline to apply for federal assistance is approaching. You have only two weeks left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance; the registration deadline is July 27.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances, disability equipment (i.e., wheelchairs, hearing aids, etc.) and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses and funeral and transportation expenses.

Typhoon Mawar survivors should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center.

