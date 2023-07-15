DCI SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP TO LOCATE MISSING PERSON SANDRA RUBINSTEIN

July 14, 2023

Walcott, Iowa – In partnership with the Walcott Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Person Clearinghouse is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Sandra Rubinstein. Rubenstein is a 57-year-old female who went missing from Walcott, Iowa and was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14, 2023.

Those with information relative to the disappearance of Rubenstein can contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Please see Rubenstein’s description below: She is a Caucasian female, approximately 5’ 04” tall, and weighs between 140 and 160 lbs. Rubenstein’s clothing description is unknown at the time of her disappearance.

This is an active missing person investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.