PHILIPPINES, July 14 - Press Release

July 14, 2023 NGCP shareholder agreement a possible violation of the Constitution -Gatchalian A shareholder agreement of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) that prevents majority shareholders from convening and making emergency decisions unless minority members are present could be violative of the Constitution, said Senator Win Gatchalian, emphasizing a constitutional provision limiting foreign stake in public utilities to 40% is meant to safeguard Filipino interests. In the case of NGCP, Gatchalian took note that Filipino board members account for a 60% majority stake in the grid public utility while State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) accounts for a 40% minority stake. However, a board meeting, as per a shareholder agreement, cannot happen if the minority shareholders do not attend. This can only happen for two consecutive times, after which the majority shareholders can proceed with the board meeting despite the absence of the minority. "This provision effectively tied the hands of the Filipino shareholders. Filipinos should always be in control, management-wise, finance-wise, and in terms of operations. The Constitution is very clear that 60 percent of the capital of public utilities should be owned by Filipinos. This ownership structure allows Filipinos, and not foreigners, to make decisions on the direction, management, and operations of a crucial business imbued with public use and public service. How can Filipinos make a decision if they cannot convene?" asked Gatchalian in a recent Senate hearing, citing Article 12, Section 11 of the Constitution. "This is a very important safeguard for the Filipinos but we sold ourselves to the devil by foregoing this safeguard. We need to further study this legal issue but, on its face, it seems that the shareholder agreement is a way around the constitutional requirement," he said. The agreement effectively means that Filipino majority shareholders will not be able to make a decision on their own, especially in cases of emergency, such as those relating to national security, Gatchalian said. According to NGCP Assistant Corporate Secretary Atty. Dylan Concepcion, the internal agreement is supported by a Supreme Court decision covering public utility companies. Concepcion and his team, however, failed to provide the specific general register number of the high court decision he cited when asked by Gatchalian. The Senate vice chairperson of the Energy Committee emphasized that the constitutional provision that a utility company should always be majority-owned by Filipinos with at least 60% stake is meant to enable control of the utility by Filipinos to ensure public interest and national security are upheld and protected. NGCP shareholder agreement isang posibleng paglabag sa Konstitusyon -Gatchalian Ang isang kasunduan ng mga shareholder ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) na pumipigil sa majority shareholders na magtipon, magpulong, at gumawa ng mga emergency decision maliban kung ang minority shareholders ay naroroon ay isang maaaring paglabag sa Konstitusyon, sabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Maliwanag ang batas, aniya, na naglilimita sa mga dayuhan ng hanggang 40% na pagmamay-ari sa isang kumpanya sa bansa at naglalayong pangalagaan ang interes ng mga Pilipino. Sa kaso ng NGCP, sinabi ni Gatchalian na may 60% na majority stake ang mga Pilipino na miyembro ng board samantalang 40% ang interes sa kumpanya ng State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC). Pero kung pagbabasehan ang internal agreement ng NGCP board, lumalabas na hindi maaaring magtipon, magpulong, at magsagawa ng desisyon ang board kung wala ang minority stakeholders na mga Chinese. Mangyayari lamang ito pagkatapos magpulong at mag-adjourn ng dalawang beses ang board. "Tila tinatali ng probisyong ito ang mga kamay ng Filipino shareholders. Ang mga Pilipino sa board ay dapat palaging nasa kontrol at pamamahala ng operasyon ng kumpanya. Napakalinaw ng Konstitusyon na 60 porsiyento ng kapital ng mga pampublikong utilities ay dapat pag-aari ng mga Pilipino. Ang istraktura ng pagmamay-ari na ito ay nagpapahintulot sa mga Pilipino, at hindi sa mga dayuhan, na gumawa ng mga desisyon sa direksyon, pamamahala, at pagpapatakbo ng isang mahalagang negosyo, base na rin sa Article 12, Section 11 ng Konstitusyon. "Paano makakagawa ng desisyon ang mga Pilipino kung hindi sila makakapagpulong?" tanong ni Gatchalian sa nagdaang pagdinig sa Senado. "Ang probisyong ito sa batas ay isang napakahalagang safeguard para sa mga Pilipino ngunit sa nangyayari, para na rin nating ibinebenta ang mga sarili natin sa demonyo kung wala ang safeguard na ito. Kailangan nating pag-aralan ang isyu na ito dahil ang sinasabing internal agreement ng NGCP board ay isang pag-iwas sa nasabing constitutional requirement," aniya. Ang kasunduan ay nangangahulugan na ang mga Filipino majority shareholders ay hindi makakagawa ng desisyon, lalo na kapag may emergency decisions o mga bagay na may kinalaman sa pambansang seguridad, ayon kay Gatchalian. Ayon kay NGCP Assistant Corporate Secretary Atty. Dylan Concepcion, ang naturang internal agreement ay sinusuportahan ng desisyon ng Korte Suprema na sumasaklaw sa mga public utility companies. Gayunpaman, bigo si Concepcion sampu ng kanyang mga kasamahan sa NGCP na magbigay ng katibayan pagkatapos itong tanungin ni Gatchalian sa pagdinig. Binigyang-diin ng Senate vice chairperson ng Energy Committee na ang probisyon ng konstitusyon na ang pagmamay-ari ng Pilipino ng isang utility company na hindi bababa sa 60% ay nilayon upang matiyak na mapapanatili at maprotektahan ang interes ng publiko at pambansang seguridad.