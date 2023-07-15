Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,712 in the last 365 days.

First Circuit Courthouse Power Outage–Kaʻahumanu Hale Now Closed

Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU — Kaʻahumanu Hale, the First Circuit Court Courthouse located at 777 Punchbowl Street, will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage. The building is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 17.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the time for filing items due on July 14 is extended to Monday, July 17. He further ordered that hearings or trials cancelled due to the closure of Kaʻahumanu Hale shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

First Circuit Courthouse Power Outage–Kaʻahumanu Hale Now Closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more