WORK ON KAUMUALIʻI HIGHWAY FROM KOLOA TO KIPU, BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 17

Main, News Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in Highways News

KOLOA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming closures on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, July 17 for grass cutting and guardrail clearing.

There will be a single-lane closure/lane shift in the eastbound direction, in the vicinity of Maha Road mile marker 4.5 and 8.5, on Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for grass cutting and guardrail clearing. Alternating traffic will be routed through the open westbound lane.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing this work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, if possible; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

To sign up for road closure alerts and other HDOT news please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###