Looking for walleye in Lake Pend Oreille? We've got you covered

The bays and points at the north end of the main lake such as Kootenai Bay, Kootenai Point, Sourdough Point and the Fisherman’s Island area also continue to hold a number of acoustic-tagged walleye.

Biologists track acoustic-tagged walleye to learn more about walleye movements and to help anglers effectively target walleye and participate in the Lake Pend Oreille angler incentive program.

There are plenty of $1,000 reward-tagged walleye still swimming in the waters of the Lake Pend Oreille system. So far this year anglers earned over $5,000 by turning in walleye tagged with $1,000 reward tags! These reward tags are in all sizes of fish, so any walleye you catch could be the next big winner! To learn more about walleye rewards and try your hand at becoming a big winner, check out the Lake Pend Oreille angler incentive program on the Idaho Fish and Game website.

