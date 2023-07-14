SCDSS Honors July Employees of the Month

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Danielle Jones
803-898-7602
Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SC DSS Honors July Employees of the Month

July 14, 2023 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Alex Nguyen, Office of Inspector General, Columbia; Lisa Besser, Staff Development & Training, Columbia; Ebony Austin, Office of General Counsel, State Office; Shaneese Witherspoon, Child Welfare Service, Berkeley County; Margaret Bowens, Economic Services, Florence; Patience Nkwocha, Adult Protective Services, North Charleston; and Elizabeth Calcutt, Child Support Services, Pee Dee Region.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Ebony Austin, Elizabeth Calcutt, Shaneese Witherspoon, Patience Nkwocha, Lisa Besser, and Alex Nguyen gathered for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Not pictured: Margaret Bowens.

 

