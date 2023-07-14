Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Thirty-Eight Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission

Charbel Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional Counsel at D.R. Horton, Inc. He earned his bachelor’s degree from The John Hopkins University and his juris doctor from New York University. Barakat is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Erik “Rick” Figlio, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Ausley McMullen, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College and his juris doctor from the University of Georgia. Figlio is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Edward Fleming, of Milton, is a Partner at McDonald Fleming, LLP. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and his juris doctor from the University of Georgia. Fleming is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Amber Nunnally, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. She earned her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Florida State University. Nunnally is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Lara Tibbals, of Tampa, is the Managing Partner of Tibbals Mediation, LLC. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Tibbals is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Maia Aron, of Miami, is a Partner at Mark Migdal & Hayden. She earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and juris doctor from the University of Miami. Aron is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Stephen Demanovich, of Palmetto Bay, is an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his juris doctor from Syracuse University. Demanovich is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Lilly Ann Sanchez, of Miami Beach, is a Shareholder at The LS Law Firm. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her juris doctor from Georgetown University. Sanchez is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Paul Huck Jr. is a Partner at Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his juris doctor from Harvard University. Huck is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Robert Allen, of North Palm Beach, is the CEO of Robert Allen Law. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New College and his juris doctor from the University of Notre Dame. Allen is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Adam Brandon, of Jacksonville, is an Attorney at Rogers Towers, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College, his master’s degree from the United States Naval War College, and his juris doctor from the University of Notre Dame. Brandon is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Michael C. Sasso, of Oviedo, is a Partner at Sasso & Sasso, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and his juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University. Sasso is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Jeff Aaron, of Maitland, is a Shareholder at Gray Robinson, P.A. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Aaron is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Michael A. Sasso, of Orlando, is the Managing Partner of Sasso & Sasso, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Barry University. Sasso is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Aaron McCurdy, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at McDonald Fleming, LLP. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and his juris doctor from Liberty University. McCurdy is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Second Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Carly Hermanson, of Tallahassee, is Corporate Counsel for Allstate Insurance Company. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Florida State University. Hermanson is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Ray Treadwell, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Yale University. Treadwell is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Patrick Joyce, of Jacksonville, is an Attorney at Milam Howard Nicandri & Gillam, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, his master’s degree from the University of Idaho, and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law. Joyce is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Alan Mizrahi, of Jacksonville, is an Assistant State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Mizrahi is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Sixth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Kara Hardin, of Zephyrhills, is the Owner of Kara Hardin, P.L. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College and her master’s degree and juris doctor from Stetson University. Hardin is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Robert Eckard, of Clearwater Beach, is the Managing Partner of Robert Eckard & Associates, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Eckard is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Gordon Oldham IV, of St. Petersburg, is a Partner at Oldham & Delcamp, LLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, his master’s degree from the University of Central Florida, and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Oldham is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Ninth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Christian Waugh, of Orlando, is a Partner at Waugh Grant, PLLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Waugh is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Michael Nardella, of Winter Garden, is the Managing Partner at Nardella & Nardella, PLLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Nardella is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Pedro Allende, of Miami, is the Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. He earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Allende is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Andrew Mayts, Jr., of Tampa, is an Attorney at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Mayts is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Candace Rich, of Tampa, is an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brown University and her juris doctor from Wake Forest University. Rich is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Diego Pestana, of Tampa, is an Attorney at the Suarez Law Firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Pestana is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

A. Waylon Graham, of Panama City, is the Owner of Waylon Graham Law Firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his juris doctor from Samford University/Cumberland School of Law. Graham is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Kelly Hagar, of Palm Beach Gardens, is the Owner of Kelly V Hagar and Hagar Insurance Agency. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. Hagar is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Robert Harvey, of Palm Beach Gardens, is the Executive Director of Florida Opportunity Fund and the Executive Director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and his juris doctor from Southern Illinois University. Harvey is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Valerie Barnhart, of Plantation, is the Owner and Partner of Barnhart Law Firm, P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Barnhart is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Joseph Van de Bogart, of Oakland Park, is the General Counsel for the Florida Department of State. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida International University. Van de Bogart is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Levi Williams, of Parkland, is CEO of the Law Offices of Levi Williams, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Williams is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Nita Denton, of Stuart, is an Assistant State Attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Troy University and her juris doctor from Cumberland University. Denton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Nina Ferraro, of Indiantown, is the President of Nina L. Ferraro, P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Ferraro is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Twentieth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Paul Giordano, of Fort Myers, is a Shareholder of Roetzel & Andress, LPA. He earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Giordano is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Michael Randolph, of Fort Myers, is an Attorney at Gray Robinson P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Mercer University. Randolph is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

