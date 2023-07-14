Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Baker County Hospital Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Vincent “Todd” Ferreira, John Milton, Claude Walker, Dr. George Weeks, and Roger Yarborough to the Baker County Hospital Authority.

Vincent “Todd” Ferreira

Ferreira, of Macclenny, is the Owner and President of Ferreira Enterprises, Inc. He is currently appointed to the Board of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services. Ferreira earned his associate degree from Miami Dade College.

John Milton

Milton, of Macclenny, is a Teacher for the Baker County School District. He was awarded the Baker County Middle School Teacher of the Year Award in 2018 and is a board member of the Baker County Historical Society. Milton earned his associate degree from Florida Gateway College, his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and his master’s degree from the American College of Education.

Claude Walker

Walker, of Glen Saint Mary, is currently retired. Previously, he was a Building and Zoning Supervisor for the City of Macclenny and a Sales Manager for General Motors. Walker earned his associate degree from Florida Gateway College and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Dr. George Weeks

Dr. Weeks, of Glen Saint Mary, is currently retired. Prior to retirement, he was the Owner and Dentist at George Weeks Dentistry in Macclenny. He is a veteran of the United States Army and previously served on the Baker County Development Commission. Dr. Weeks earned his associate degree from St. Johns River State College, his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, and his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Medical College of Virginia.

Roger Yarborough

Yarborough, of Macclenny, is the Assistant City Manager for the City of Macclenny. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Yarborough earned his associate degree in business from Florida Gateway College.

