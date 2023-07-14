Construction scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 200 and 1806

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled begin Monday, July 17, on North Dakota Highway 200 near Beulah and North Dakota Highway 1806 near Pick City.



These chip seal projects include repairing the roadway on ND 200 from Dodge to Beulah and on ND 1806 west of Pick City.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane with pilot cars and flaggers onsite to assist motorists through the work zone.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the projects and minimum delays are expected.



The projects are expected to be completed by the end of the week.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

