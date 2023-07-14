P.C. Smith's The Shingle Weaver's Picnic Earns Pacific Book Review’s Notable Book Award

MainSpring Books Logo P.C. Smith's The Shingle Weaver's Picnic The Shingle Weaver's Picnic P.C. Smith

Acclaimed Author P.C. Smith Honored with Notable Book Award for Touching Novel

Smith is a gifted storyteller...It’s a story as compelling as it is troubling, and most certainly a memorable one.” — Pacific Book Review

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Honored author P.C. Smith has recently been graced with the prestigious Notable Book Award from Pacific Book Review for her enthralling novel, "The Shingle Weaver's Picnic". This recognition stands as a testament to Smith's prowess in crafting gripping narratives and developing characters with depth and empathy, hallmarks of her writing style that never fail to engage her readers.

The novel unfolds within the charming locale of Everett, Washington, and is primarily seen through the lens of young Annie Elizabeth "Cricket" Jordan. Despite the seemingly idyllic setting, Cricket's life is shadowed by personal tragedies. She grapples with the pain of losing her father in World War II, alongside the traumatic events that unexpectedly mar a joyous local fair, shaking the very foundations of her serene childhood.

Pacific Book Review has acclaimed Smith's exceptional talent in storytelling and recognized the authentic depth she imparts to her characters.

"Smith is a gifted storyteller...It’s a story as compelling as it is troubling, and most certainly a memorable one."

- Pacific Book Review

"The Shingle Weaver's Picnic" traverses beyond a simple exploration of lost innocence, venturing into the realm of societal issues and adult complexities, all experienced through the prism of a child's perspective. This innovative approach, coupled with Smith's keen sense of empathy, has struck a resonant chord with readers, solidifying her standing as a noteworthy author in the literary world.

P.C. Smith extends her heartfelt gratitude to the Pacific Book Review panel for this substantial honor. She also extends her warm thanks to her cherished readers, whose unwavering enthusiasm and support continue to invigorate her passion for storytelling.

To learn more about P.C. Smith and her work, please visit www.theshingleweaverspicnic.com.

About P.C. Smith:

P.C. Smith is an esteemed author known for her compassionate portrayal of characters and her skillful interweaving of narratives. Previously a renowned stained-glass artist based in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Smith pivoted to writing after retirement. Her transition from visual art to literature is marked by the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to her craft, leading to profound and engaging works that touch the hearts of her readers.

The Shingle Weaver's Picnic By P.C. Smith