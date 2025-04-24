MainSpring Books to Showcase a Diverse Lineup at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books 2025

A Grand Celebration of Storytelling, Creativity, and the Timeless Power of Literary Excellence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is honored to participate in the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. As one of the largest and most anticipated literary events in the nation, the festival brings together book lovers, bestselling authors, and industry professionals for a weekend dedicated to the power of storytelling.

This landmark event invites readers to dive into fresh perspectives, explore diverse narratives, and engage with authors who bring compelling stories to life. MainSpring Books will be at Booth #967, showcasing a dynamic selection of fiction and nonfiction titles that inspire, educate, and entertain.

Attendees will have the chance to meet featured authors, participate in book signings, and enjoy exclusive interviews. With titles spanning personal resilience, historical narratives, crime thrillers, romance, self-improvement, and children’s literature, MainSpring Books remains committed to publishing powerful stories that spark curiosity, empower readers, and leave a lasting impact.

Explore a captivating selection of books that inspire, entertain, and challenge perspectives. Visit MainSpring Books at Booth #967 during the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books to discover powerful stories across genres.

Discover an extraordinary lineup of books that promise to inspire, challenge, and entertain. Each title showcased at Booth #967 represents the depth and creativity that MainSpring Books champions.

1. Agnes Garrow - What Is The Point In Suffering From God's Perspective

2. Alistair Macnab - Bruce and Albany: A Public Relations Venture in 14th Century Scotland

3. Barry M. Leonardini - JESUS AND PETER A Different View of Christ and His Catholic Church

4. B.A. Sarabura - The Big Speakeasy

5. Belinda Joy Stevens - Murder in the Delta

6. Beth Salazar Villarin - Padayon: A Cebuano Couple's Legacy in Education

7. Beverly Biehr - Casualties of Peacemaking

8. Bill Kenney - Resurrections

9. Brenda Helton - Holy Whisperings

10. Brian Russell - The Marble Sea

11. Chad Boudreaux - Scavenger Hunt: A Novel

12. Debra Lee Fader - Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass

13. Deirdre DeMarsico - Maggie & Owen

14. Dinah M. Sullivan - Knocked Out without Being Punched

15. Donna Voss - Treasure Island: It's Not a Secret Anymore

16. Douglas McMurry

- Glory Through Time Volume 2: The Forgotten Legacy of Transformational Revivals

- Glory Through Time, Vol. 1: A Narrative of the Kingdom of God

- The Forgotten Awakening: How The Second Great Awakening Spread West of the Rockies

17. Dr. Arnold Thompson

- Why Do Birds Fly?

- Spaces of Existence Volume One: Understanding Life and Living It

18. Dr. Barbara ten Brink

- Fire Battle between Evil and Good

- The Haiku of Barbara ten Brink

- The Haiku of Barbara ten Brink: December 2022 - December 2023

19. Dr. Ed Fleming - Tending Your Own Garden: The Absolute Necessity of Personal Piety

20. Dr. Jose V. Sartarelli - Giving Flight to Imagination: Leadership, Imagination, and Excellence

21. Dr. Paul E. Coakley - A Reason for Every Season: Memoirs of A Black Superintendent in America

22. Edward G. Simmons

- Talking Back to the Bible: A Historian's Approach to Bible Study

- Values, Truth, and Spiritual Danger: Progressive Christianity and the Age of Trump

23. Floyd R. Oliver - The Power of Love

24. Gabriel Obed David - My Three Sons: How God Separated Man, After Man (Through Satan) Separated Himself from God

25. Gerardo Perez - Rekindle: A Firefighter's Guide on How to Reignite the Flames of Passion

26. Gordon Jantz - Investment in Eternity: Securing America's Future

27. Greitchy Jean Noel - Family Life Through My Growing Eyes

28. Helen Fernald - Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss

29. J D Freeman Sr - Use Your Words

30. James M. Moten - I IRS (My Hell of Life)

31. Jethro Smith

- Living in the Psychic Realm

- Uncle Jethro's Guide to the Sixth Sense: Awakening Your Intuition

32. Joseph Espinda Jr. - Psalms of Freedom: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Healing

33. Kathleen Whitham

- A Magical Christmas Eve

- Happy Valentine's Day Poem

34. Leatrice D. Williams

- Interactive Entrepreneurship

- A Different Approach on the Skills of Life

- Educational Protégé Program

35. Linda Sanders - You and the Sunshine, Dylan...The Life and Times of a Caring Friend

36. Lloyd J. Stefanic - Our Brother Jim

37. Lotus Ellis - From Surviving to Thriving: A Blueprint for Healthy Living

38. Mary Lynn Miller - From Grief to Gratitude: One Soul's Journey

39. Michael Allen Bell - 40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes

40. Nadine Nader - Tears in the Danube

41. Nancy Schlossberg - Too Young To Be old

42. Nancy Seberiano - The Year I Couldn't Cry

43. Nicolas Ferrara-Mattei - Indecision and Obsession

44. Patrice A. LeMoine - Barney, The Big Brown Dog! Barney, an orphaned dog looking to find his new family

45. Paul H. Brown - God's Calling: Mungu Anaweza

46. R.S. Rood - Don't Feed the Ducks: It Makes Them Dependent

47. Rev. Dr. Anthony A. W. Buie - Inspired by God... Forgiven: The Journey of A.W.B.

48. Ronald Marcotte - Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives

49. Sharon Aller - Reset Families: Building Social and Emotional Skills while Avoiding Nagging and Power Struggles

50. Steven Lundquist - What's Love Got to Do With It?

51. Sylvester Bell - A LIVING WITNESS: What Really Happened in La Junta, Colorado

52. Tadia Foster - Meticulous Moments and Placid Places

53. Tamara Rivera

- Becoming Tamara

- Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears

- Whispers of Broken Trust

54. Tara Rocker - The Adventures of Snook & Gator: Snook Meets A Buddy

55. Theresa Zielinski - Going Home Stevie's Journey from Sorrow to Joy

56. Tyler Patrick Wood - Between Good and Hollywood: A Crooked Novel

57. Van Taylor - I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word

58. Vicki Bisbee - Counting Book 1-10 (Assiniboine (Nakóda))

59. Vince H. Alcantar - (Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination

60. William Epps Jr. - Living in a Dying Land

61. William Landis - Aunt Ruby's Green Tomato

Attendees are invited to visit MainSpring Books at Booth #967 during the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books 2025 to explore a captivating selection of titles and discover the diverse offerings from MainSpring Books. Featuring thought-provoking literature, inspiring reads, and potential bestsellers, the collection offers something for every literary enthusiast. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with authors, participate in book signings, and gain exclusive insights into the creative process behind some of today’s most compelling books.

Held on the sprawling 226-acre campus of the University of Southern California, the LA Times Festival of Books is the largest literary festival in the country, drawing over 150,000 attendees each year. Since its inception in 1996, the festival has expanded beyond books to include live performances, poetry readings, film screenings, and on-site artistic showcases. As the festival celebrates three decades of literary excellence, MainSpring Books is proud to be part of this legacy—championing the power of storytelling and the voices that shape our world.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.