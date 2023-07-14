STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Media logistics announced for funeral of Rutland Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen

WHAT: Members of law enforcement and the public will pay their respects to Rutland Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in the line of duty last week. There will be two opportunities for the public to attend: a walk-through to pay respects, and a funeral service.

WHEN:

Public, law-enforcement and first-responder walk-through: 4 p.m. Monday for law enforcement and first responders to pay respects to Officer Ebbighausen. Public access will follow immediately after and continue until 7 p.m.

4 p.m. Monday for law enforcement and first responders to pay respects to Officer Ebbighausen. Public access will follow immediately after and continue until 7 p.m. Funeral service: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Open to the public, but due to space and weather considerations, members of the community are encouraged to attend the Monday walk-through instead.

WHERE:

Walk-through: Rutland Recreation Community Center, 134 Community Dr, in Rutland.

Rutland Recreation Community Center, 134 Community Dr, in Rutland. Funeral service: University Pavilion, Vermont State University–Castleton Campus, 360 South St., in Castleton.

MEDIA REQUIREMENTS: Both events will be open to members of the media. However, space is limited, and journalists will be assigned a specific location. Coverage of both events will be by pool only. Space will be reserved for one television camera and one still camera. Some additional room will be available in the media area for reporters without additional equipment. Media organizations should coordinate to identify the pool cameras and how the video and still images will be distributed to other members of the media pool.

Media members should plan to arrive early for both events. For the public walk-through, please be in place by 3:15 p.m. For the funeral, plan to arrive by 8:30 a.m. The pool television camera crew should arrive at 8 a.m. to pre-set microphones, run cables, etc., if necessary.

MEDIA CONTACT: The Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, will be on hand at both events to help facilitate media access. Please direct any questions to him by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

- 30 -