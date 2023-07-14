Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003941
TROOPER: Tpr. Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at 1125 hours
LOCATION: Plainfield Park and Ride
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Justin Gilbert
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an individual passed out in a vehicle on Middle Road in Plainfield. Prior to the Trooper’s arrival, the operator of the vehicle drove from the initial location to the Plainfield Park and Ride. Subsequent investigation indicated that the operator of the vehicle, Justin Gilbert, was operating while under the influence of intoxicants. Gilbert was arrested and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191