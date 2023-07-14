Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003941

TROOPER: Tpr. Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at 1125 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield Park and Ride

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Justin Gilbert

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an individual passed out in a vehicle on Middle Road in Plainfield. Prior to the Trooper’s arrival, the operator of the vehicle drove from the initial location to the Plainfield Park and Ride. Subsequent investigation indicated that the operator of the vehicle, Justin Gilbert, was operating while under the influence of intoxicants. Gilbert was arrested and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191