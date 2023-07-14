Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested on Arson Charge

GRUNDY COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire in Grundy County last year has resulted in the arrest of a Tracy City man.

On January 23, 2022, TBI special agent/ certified fire and explosives investigators were requested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a residential fire scene investigation in the 400-block of Q Switch Road in Tracy City. During the course of the investigation, information was developed that indicated the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further identified Arthur Nunley as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On July 10th, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Arthur Kenneth Nunley (DOB 01/26/1955) with one count of Arson. On Thursday, Nunley was taken into custody by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail.