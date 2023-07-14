Staff Certification Report Opens on 8/1

All staff in the Maine Department of Education’s NEO Staff reporting module for all school administrative units (SAUs) have been rolled over to the new school year in Pending Status. All staff will need to be reviewed, updated, or deleted in NEO Staff for the current school year. Update email addresses and phone numbers for district personnel, this information is used by the DOE to contact proper individuals for various purposes. Years of experience increment automatically for individuals with previous experience in a position.

A webinar about this year’s report will be hosted on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:00 am. Please join the webinar at the specified time using this link: EPS – Staff Certification Webinar.

Reporting Resources:

For training in the completion of these reports please contact Data Quality Trainer Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897

For issues with reports in Synergy and/or NEO please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896