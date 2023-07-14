Expert Guide to 3M Crystalline Automotive Window Film Compared To Ceramic Window Films
Chevrolet Sliverado Rocky Ridge Tinted with 3M Crystalline at Pro Tint of Florida's Orlando Location - July 14th, 2023
3M Crystalline is unlike any other film available today in that it is made of over 200 metal-free nano- layers of polyester, yet is thinner than a Post-it Note.
Backed by a national lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, 3M Crystalline is ideal for the consumer who wants the best in technology and performance without “blacking out” their windows.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping around for the best window tint can be challenge, with so many different options available on the market today. There are so many shops to choose from, all claiming to be the “best”. Prospective buyers learn about all these different window film brands and tint types and often become overwhelmed by an abundance of choice.
Pro Tint of Florida, a well-known establishment in Central Florida, has selected 3M to be their exclusive manufacturer for a number of reasons, including the one mentioned above. 3M Crystalline is universally known as the gold standard for heat rejection, plain and simple.
Most readers have come across the term Ceramic window films, a buzzword in window tinting right now. Ceramic technology essentially blocks more overall heat from the sun than traditional window films. Ceramic window tint is excellent for keeping vehicles cooler, as it repels solar rays instead of absorbing them like traditional dyed films have been found to do.
High exposure panes of glass on vehicles like sunroofs must be tinted with a ceramic film or something similar in action which repels solar heat as traditional dyed/metallized films will continue get hotter over time which can result in stress fractures, or at worst, complete failure of either the film or the glass itself.
3M Crystalline – A Scientific Breakthrough That Outperforms Ceramic Films
In this article, the experts from Pro Tint of Florida will be focusing on 3M’s flagship automotive window film – 3M Crystalline. It is neither a dyed film nor a ceramic, but outperforms both due to its unique construction after many years of scientific development and improvements through the years.
3M Crystalline is unlike any other automotive window film available today in that it is made of over 200 metal-free nano- layers of polyester, yet is thinner than a Post-it Note. These nano-layers allow Crystalline to block out 97%+ of the sun’s infrared heat in order to keep the vehicle’s cabin cool without blocking more than 80% of visible light. In other words, the darkest shade available for this film is just 20% visible light transmission (VLT) as opposed to 5% that other ceramics can go down to.
It is perfect for the family car that transports kids and pets, K-9 law enforcement, or the driver that seeks maximum protection from harmful UV rays without sacrificing nighttime visibility. Backed by a national lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, 3M Crystalline is ideal for the consumer who wants the best in technology and performance without “blacking out” their windows.
In comparison, 3M Ceramic IR at 5% VLT performs nearly as well as 3M Crystalline at 20%. The tradeoff using Ceramic IR, however, is a much darker window which can be a deal breaker for certain drivers.
Superior infrared heat rejection at lower tint levels is one of the biggest advantages to using 3M Crystalline. Drivers who frequently cross state lines may also benefit from this as well, as cars with 5% ceramic tint all around may not be welcomed in certain jurisdictions.
A vehicle tinted to 20% may not be subject to as much scrutiny, though this is largely dependent on local laws and regulations. Pro Tint of Florida’s experts always recommend drivers conduct research on their destination’s tint laws during the planning stages as to avoid any unwelcome traffic stops. Even wiser would be to do the same for any areas that they pass through along the way.
Features and Benefits of 3M Crystalline Automotive Window Film:
• 99.9% UV rejection is equivalent to Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 1700+, which protects occupants and precious cargo from the sun’s harmful radiation
• Reduced glare increases visibility
• Blocks up to 97% of the sun’s infrared rays and reduces incoming heat through the glass by up to 60%
• Visible light transmission reduced from as much as 90% all the way down to 40%
• Metal free design eliminates interference to cell phone, GPS, and satellite radio signals
• Lifetime manufacturer’s warranty against bubbling, peeling, blistering or purpling
• Proprietary multi-layer nanotechnology combines 200 layers of optical film into one super thin sheet, which allows a clear film to reject more heat than darker films
• Light tint options maintain your vehicle’s original appearance with all the benefits of darker tint
• Added safety, security and privacy for driver and all occupants
