‘Top Chef’ will shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee

Bravo’s “Top Chef,” the wildly popular, industry-altering reality TV show, will shoot its 21st season in Wisconsin.

Bravo Media and Magical Elves released a statement on Tuesday announcing the location, and noted that former “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish will replace Padma Lakshmi as host. The 20th season of “Top Chef,” an All-Stars season featuring international contestants, was filmed in London and Paris.

According to the release, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation partnership with “Top Chef” was made in cooperation with Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Destination Madison, Destination Door County, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

[Adapted from: ‘Top Chef’ will shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee. June 11, 2023, Capital Times]

 

'Top Chef' will shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee

