Clean Buildings RFP – Consultant to facilitate a Compliance and Financial Investment Workgroup

Clean Buildings is seeking a consultant to facilitate a Compliance and Financial Investment Workgroup. The facilitator will convene a work group to analyze the financial investments required for owners of Tier 1 covered buildings. This solicitation will award up to $350,000 in state funding.

The two part project includes analyzing the financial investments required for owners of Tier 1 covered buildings to comply with the state energy performance standard under RCW 19.27A.210 and make recommendations to the legislature to assist building owners in attaining compliance. The project may also include the consultant providing direct analysis of financial investments to meet energy performance targets.

Proposals are due August 11, 2023 by 4:00 p.m.

A pre-proposal conference to review any questions about this RFP will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 1:00p.m., Pacific time. The pre-proposal conference will be virtual only, on Zoom. Please pre-register for the pre-proposal conference (on Zoom) or email the RFP Coordinator Anneka.Mcdonald@Commerce.wa.gov to receive the meeting link. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

 

