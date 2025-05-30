Commerce announces 10% rent cap for the rest of 2025

The maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed through Dec. 31, 2025: 10%
The maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed for calendar year 2026 will be published shortly after release of June 2025 data by the federal U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is expected in July 2025.
