Commerce announces 10% rent cap for the rest of 2025

Calendar year 2026 rent cap information will be available in July

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As required by Chapter 209, Laws of 2025 (Engrossed House Bill 1217), the Department of Commerce published a maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed on the Department’s website at the Landlord Resource Center.

The maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed through Dec. 31, 2025: 10%

The maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed for calendar year 2026 will be published shortly after release of June 2025 data by the federal U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is expected in July 2025.

