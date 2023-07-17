Submit Release
TAP Health Care Management Completes Sale of its Irvine, California Center

Stella provides treatments to help relieve symptoms of emotional trauma and mental illness,

Al Razavi is a managing partner at TAP Financial Partners and someone who can assist small and medium-sized businesses with a variety of services.

TAP Health Care Management will now shift its focus to the development of wellness locations in Florida and the Northeast U.S.

Our healthcare practice grew and evolved through the development of the ARK brand and its employees. The collaboration with Stella was a win for each of us.”
— Al Razavi, TAP managing partner
MIAMI, FLA. , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Health Care Management LLC, an affiliate company of TAP Financial Partners Ltd., has sold its interest in ARK Integrative Medicine and Therapeutics to Stella Center.

Stella, which provides treatments to help relieve symptoms of emotional trauma and mental illness, will integrate ARK’s ketamine therapies into its patient offerings.

“Our healthcare practice grew and evolved through the development of the ARK brand and its employees,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner at TAP. “The collaboration with Stella was a win for each of us and we look forward further endeavors with them in the future.”

TAP Health Care Management will now shift its focus to the development of wellness locations in Florida and the Northeast U.S. The efforts include, but aren’t limited to, ketamine treatments for anxiety, stress, PTSD, and pain management. The Tampa Bay location, New Horizons Wellness, LLC, will be led by Medical Director Parveen S. Vahora, MD, FACOG and her team of specialists.

TAP Financial Partners, LLC (www.tap-partners.com) is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, fulfillment, debt and equity fundraising services to small and mid-sized enterprises. TAP’s financial expertise and decades of collective experiences position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.

To learn more about services and successes, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
