PRA Announces Newly Promoted Associates and Senior Associates
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP is excited to announce multiple promotions to the Associate group and Senior Associate Group
Milwaukee, WI - Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) is excited to announce the promotion of Nicole Dryden and Jedd Heap to Senior Associate and Ken Turba, Emily Grahn, Paige Steed, and Ryan Schmitz to Associate.
“We are excited to see more of our employees embrace a leadership role. Each one of these individuals has demonstrated their dedication to not only design excellence and cultivating strong client relationships, but also an inward focus on nurturing PRA’s culture, driving internal initiatives, and mentoring others,” states Managing Partner Scott Kramer.
Ken Turba joined PRA’s Madison Design Office in 2016. Ken’s ability to listen to client needs and discuss options has resulted in many client successes. His adaptability and willingness to embrace new challenges led him to Austin, where he is helping to establish the PRA Austin Design Office for Texas.
Emily Grahn, who joined PRA’s Milwaukee Design Office in 2017, has proven herself as a natural leader and mentor. As a School Architect in the PRA Education Studio, she takes great care to create learning environments that encourage students and empower educators.
Paige Steed joined PRA’s Milwaukee Design Office in 2015, also in the Education Studio. She has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to catering to client needs. Her passion for school design goes beyond functional design with an interest in learning environments that promote creativity and student collaboration.
Ryan Schmitz joined PRA’s Milwaukee Design Office in 2019 in the Corporate Studio. Ryan has been innovating for a number of clients, including specialized work for clients in the financial services industries. He devotes his energy to understanding their unique challenges and creating individualized results that communicate branding.
As part of the PRA Associates group, they will continue to be an integral part of projects and adopt a leadership role. They will continue to foster client relationships, drive client success, and strengthen PRA as an industry leader. Each will also assume additional responsibility to mentor younger staff and encourage career advancement, champion one of PRA’s many internal committees, and seek new opportunities.
In addition to PRA’s new Associates, Nicole Dryden and Jedd Heap have been promoted to Senior Associate. Their promotion recognizes their deep understanding of client needs, passion for design excellence, drive to achieve client visions, and ability to contribute to many client successes.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935, specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
