For Immediate Publication BearManor Media Publishes Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BearManor Media, to commemorate the centennial in 2022 of Judy Garland’s birth, is proud to announce the publication of the 2-volume book, Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, by award-winning music producer, critic, and translator Lawrence Schulman.

Different from other works devoted to Judy Garland to date in that it is not a traditional birth-to-death biography, Lawrence Schulman’s long-awaited 2-volume look at the legendary singer, Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, aims to remove her from the simplistic realm of such epithets as “world’s greatest entertainer” and “Miss Show Business” and reconsider her as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century’s Great American Songbook, one who took us beyond entertainment to a level of artistry unique in classic American popular music. The importance of Judy Garland is amply highlighted in this detailed, richly-illustrated study that covers Schulman’s writings on Garland between 1993 and 2023 that concentrate on her recordings, and not all the hoopla, hagiography, and tragedy usually attached to her short 47-year life. Utilizing published articles, reviews, liner notes, interviews, program notes, talks, and prefaces, the Schulman opus, which includes a Foreword by John H. Haley and an Afterword by James Fisher, took thirty years to write, and revolutionizes the trite take on Garland as having had just “a talent to amuse.” A read which meticulously includes all the facts but does not exclude amusing anecdotes and unsettling stories that shed light on this complicated artist, Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland resembles Garland in that it is indeed entertaining, but also spotlights an artist whose frightening talent takes us over the rainbow to a reality in song that is devoid of complaisance or artifice.

Lawrence Schulman has produced, compiled, and written the liner notes for numerous Judy Garland releases. Born in the Bronx and 26 years a resident of Paris, he has degrees from Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne, and CREAR in Gouvieux, France. He writes for the ARSC Journal and translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in high-resolution classical releases. He recently translated the French biography of Judy Garland by Bertrand Tessier, Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, which was published by BearManor Media. He lives on Mount Desert Island in Maine.

The book has been edited by Stone Wallace and designed by Sarah Joseph, who created the covers of both volumes. The cover photo of Volume I comes from the collection of Kim Palmerston Lundgreen; the cover photo of Volume II comes from the collection of Lawrence Schulman. The interior photos come from the collections of Kim Palmerston Lundgreen and Lawrence Schulman.

Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, BearManor Media is known for publishing books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, and previously unpublished scripts. The BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.

All BearManor Media books can be purchased at their website at: BearManor Media<http://www.bearmanormedia.com/>. Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland can be purchased at:

Volume I (hardback): Amazon US<https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9S86SGZ/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=lawrence+schulman+judy+garland&qid=1689000084&sr=8-5> BearManor Media<https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/products/garland-that-s-beyond-entertainment-reflections-on-judy-garland-hardback?_pos=1&_sid=90234064e&_ss=r>

Volume I (paperback): Amazon US<https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9S86SGZ/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=lawrence+schulman+judy+garland&qid=1689000084&sr=8-5> BearManor Media<https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/products/garland-that-s-beyond-entertainment-reflections-on-judy-garland-paperback?_pos=5&_sid=90234064e&_ss=r>

Volume II (hardback): Amazon US<https://www.amazon.com/Garland-Thats-Beyond-Entertainment-Reflections/dp/B0C9SDMDV1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3N57SLCCWV5EV&keywords=lawrence+schulman+judy+garland&qid=1688989988&sprefix=%2Caps%2C334&sr=8-1> BearManor Media<https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/products/garland-that-s-beyond-entertainment-reflections-on-judy-garland-volume-2-hardback?_pos=6&_sid=90234064e&_ss=r>

Volume II (paperback): Amazon US<https://www.amazon.com/Garland-Thats-Beyond-Entertainment-Reflections/dp/B0C9SDMDV1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3N57SLCCWV5EV&keywords=lawrence+schulman+judy+garland&qid=1688989988&sprefix=%2Caps%2C334&sr=8-1> BearManor Media<https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/products/garland-that-s-beyond-entertainment-reflections-on-judy-garland-volume-2-paperback>

Kindle edition: forthcoming on Amazon US

For more information, contact: ben@bearmanormedia.com<mailto:ben@bearmanormedia.com>

For review copies (PDF via WeTransfer), contact: lschulman@HallQuarry.us<mailto:lschulman@HallQuarry.us>