Global Birdfair 2023: Birdfy First showcases as the first innovative intelligent bird watching product

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Birdfair, a prominent international event dedicated to celebrating the world of birds, is set to make a grand return from July 14th to 16th this year. Excitingly, Birdfy will be making its inaugural appearance at this bird lovers' gathering, showcasing its product series and unveiling a new addition. With the integration of innovative smart cameras into traditional birdwatching, Birdfy aims to captivate participants and usher in a smarter future for avian enthusiasts.

About Global Birdfair

Birdfair, held annually at Rutland Water in England, is a beloved event for birdwatchers organized by the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust. After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, a new event called the Global BirdFair was announced, taking place at Rutland Showground from July 15th to 17th in 2022. With thousands of attendees and renowned exhibitors, it is the world's largest birdwatching fair. Join bird enthusiasts, photographers, and industry leaders to celebrate the beauty of birds and promote conservation efforts.

Every year, thousands of bird enthusiasts, conservationists, and nature lovers eagerly gather at Birdfair to celebrate the exquisite beauty and remarkable diversity of birds from around the world. This globally renowned event is the largest of its kind and attracts visitors and exhibitors from all corners of the globe. This year, the upcoming second Global Birdfair will take place on July 14th, 15th, and 16th, 2023. With an estimated attendance of up to 11,600 people, including renowned enterprises and organizations such as RSPB, Cornell Lab, Sony, and Zeiss, the Global Birdfair serves as a unique platform for birdwatchers, photographers, tour operators, and equipment manufacturers to come together and exchange their expertise, knowledge, and passion for avian wonders.

Birdfy's Debut at the Bird Fair

This year, Birdfy made its highly anticipated debut at the bird fair, made possible by the opening up following the pandemic. Drawing upon their expertise in cameras, Birdfy's creator, Netvue, has been at the forefront of innovation in the market, introducing the world's first domestic internet camera, which quickly gained immense popularity.

Recognizing the growing desire for a deeper connection with nature, especially during the COVID lockdown, Netvue introduced the groundbreaking smart bird feeder, Birdfy. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Birdfy's smart feeder takes birdwatching to new heights by detecting, recognizing, and recording bird movements. This state-of-the-art device allows bird lovers to capture priceless moments, gain insights into bird behavior, and create a truly immersive birdwatching journey.

In this year's Global Birdfair, Birdfy will be partnering with the renowned Birdwatching Magazine to showcase Birdfy's offerings and commitment to keeping everything that matters to bird lovers in sight, while maintaining a focus on assurance and love. The event, renowned for its celebration of avian wonders, will provide a platform for Birdfy to unveil their most popular Birdfy feeders, along with the Pro Perch and Hummingbird extensions. These cutting-edge technologies offer bird enthusiasts a delightful and convenient birdwatching experience, capturing, recognizing, and recording captivating moments of their feathered friends.

Birdfy's surprising plans

In addition to showcasing their esteemed product series, Birdfy is excited to present their latest innovations: Birdfy Nest and Birdfy feeder bamboo. Birdfy Nest, a dual-camera smart birdhouse, provides an unparalleled glimpse into the fascinating lives of birds, while the Birdfy feeder bamboo blends seamlessly with the environment, offering an eco-friendly solution for bird feeding. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in these new products and gain valuable insights into their features and benefits.

As a special treat for attendees, the Birdfy team has prepared exhilarating lucky draw events. By simply completing a questionnaire, participants will have the chance to win exciting souvenirs and receive complimentary products, adding an extra touch of excitement to their Bird Fair experience.

Last but not least, Stephen Moss, the renowned UK-based naturalist and award-winning author, who has recently joined as a Birdfy Consultant, will participate in various events, contributing to the creation of informative and valuable experiences for all attendees. Participants at the bird fair will have the opportunity to engage with Stephen Moss in various activities and sharing sessions, including a 101 quiz and a "This is your life" session. These interactions will provide valuable insights and allow participants to delve into engaging discussions on bird-related topics. Together, with the expertise of Stephen Moss, Birdfy team aim to deliver an exceptional and enriching event for everyone involved.

A Message from the Birdfy Team

"We are delighted to join the Bird Fair and showcase our innovative birdwatching solutions to a wider audience," said Prima, the head of marketing team at Netvue. "We aim to elevate the joy and convenience of birdwatching for bird lovers worldwide. We invite everyone to visit our booth, experience our products firsthand, and take part in our exciting lucky draw event."

The Bird Fair will take place at Showground Way, Oakham from 14 to 16 July 2023. Birdfy cordially invites all bird enthusiasts, nature lovers, and industry professionals to visit their booth. Don't miss this remarkable opportunity to discover the future of birdwatching and indulge in an immersive experience with Birdfy's exceptional products. For more information, please visit https://www.netvue.com/.

About Birdfy

Birdfy is a pioneering provider of advanced birdwatching solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way bird enthusiasts experience and appreciate avian wonders. With a range of innovative products including Birdfy feeders, Pro Perch, Hummingbird extensions, Birdfy Nest, and Birdfy feeder bamboo, Birdfy combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for nature, offering unparalleled experiences in birdwatching.