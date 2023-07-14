Nashville Freebird Fans Block 2nd Avenue With A Honk-Tonk-Style Grand Opening
Music City Embraces The First-Ever Freebird Honky-Tonk, Making 2nd Avenue Feel Vibrant Again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a honky-tonk grand opening for Freebird Stores in Downtown Music City to celebrate its nationwide retail footprint expansion. This marks its 19th location across the US, taking over the old B.B. King’s venue. As the first-ever Freebird Honky-Tonk-style boot store, the grand opening party featured free boot giveaways every 15 minutes, live music on the Freebird stage, signature cocktails served in the full bar, and a grand prize winner of Freebird boots for a year.
The footwear company hosted a unique fashion and music VIP experience for local industry professionals, artists, fashion stylists, and influencers in June. The special musical guest for the evening was rising country singer-songwriter Laci Kaye Booth.
Immerse yourself in shopping in Nashville, on 2nd Avenue, with Freebird Honky-Tonk's vibrant experience as they lead the way in rebuilding the historic district famed for honky-tonk row downtown. Creating more than a brand, but a culture, the honky-tonk location stretching from Lower Broadway includes shopping, live music, coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails.
Led by owner and CEO of Freebird Stores, Mike Murphy, "It was a Grand Opening Party like no other! Thank you all for coming out and checking out the New Freebird Honky-Tonk. For all those who missed out, don’t worry; this party continues every day. Stop by and have a drink, listen to some amazing live music, and check out the exclusive boot collection. We couldn’t be happier with our new home in Downtown Nashville!"
Additionally, Freebird's Honky-Tonk location features local bands and established artists seven days a week. A Denver staple since 2009, the one-of-a-kind leather company offers a wide array of rustic-inspired styles, including men’s and women’s boots, baby shoes, hats, accessories, and bags. Each pair of shoes is made with superior craftsmanship using original Goodyear welt construction, intricate details and metalwork, exotic materials, and the finest finish full-grain leathers.
Follow the neon lights to one of Music City's hottest spots, Freebird Honky-Tonk, as they push the boundaries of fashion by creating high-quality products. Every style specializes in modern, rustic, handmade boots with authentic western-crafted materials that last for comfort and style. Freebird delivers an experience they are so well known for throughout the US, but this time with a honky-tonk and boho music city touch.
Stand out in the crowd as a brand like Freebird Honky-Tonk is dedicated to finding perfection in imperfection and offers something for everyone. In a city whose fashion industry has a great deal of influence, Freebird Honky-Tonk is the cutting-edge of 2nd Avenue and just the beginning of its future.
To shop at Freebird Stores, please visit FreebirdStores.com.
About Freebird Stores
Founded in Denver, CO in 2009, FREEBIRD is a luxury handmade footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Known for its signature boots and statement designs, each pair is made using the time-honored Goodyear welt craftsmanship to combine quality and fashion. Offering a variety of unique boots, booties, sandals, accessories, and more for men, women, and youth, all of FREEBIRD's products are thoughtfully designed and crafted with intricate details, metal work, and the finest hand-finished full-grain leathers. With each pair of FREEBIRD boots, you will feel like you can conquer anything and be ready to stand out from the crowd.
About Dead Horse Branding
Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.
Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University's Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.
Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler's solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Buck johnson (Hollywood Vampires & Aerosmith) Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.
Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!
