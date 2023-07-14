SignalPET® Announces Strategic Collaboration with Covetrus® to Elevate Pet Healthcare

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET®, a leading provider of innovative veterinary technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with Covetrus®, a global animal health technology and services company, to advance veterinary diagnostic capabilities and accelerate the deployment of SignalPET’s Instant Radiograph Interpretation technology to veterinary practices across the United States.

SignalPET's technology has revolutionized veterinary radiology interpretation, offering veterinarians real-time analysis and enhanced diagnostic accuracy. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, SignalPET's platform empowers clinicians to obtain real-time insights from radiographs, optimizing patient care and improving workflow efficiency. Covetrus, with its extensive global network and comprehensive portfolio of animal health solutions, is a valued partner to veterinary practices. By combining SignalPET's groundbreaking technology with Covetrus' distribution channels and market presence, veterinary clinicians nationwide will gain access to cutting-edge radiograph interpretation tools and enhanced workflow efficiency.

“We are excited to collaborate with Covetrus, a recognized animal health technology and services leader,” said Nitay Gold, vice president of sales and marketing at SignalPET. “The technology portfolio and distribution channel made Covetrus the best choice for SignalPET and its customers. We are thrilled to fulfill our mission and provide more veterinarians access to receive the full benefit from every radiographic film at the practice and enable high-quality care at a lower cost to all patients.”

This partnership between SignalPET and Covetrus represents a significant step towards transforming the veterinary imaging landscape. The SignalPET solutions will also be available for any clinic through Covetrus’ sales channel starting today.

“The partnership with SignalPET gives us access to technology solutions we have never had before,” said Trevor Eaton, executive director of supplier relations at Covetrus. “We are excited to get this into our product portfolio.”

About SignalPET®

SignalPET focuses on improving pet healthcare by providing rapid clinical results through standardized radiograph interpretation. SignalPET’s software uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing equipment. This innovation has proven to help reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and help expedite treatment plans for companion animals.