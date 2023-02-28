SignalPET makes a significant donation to advance medicine in developing countries

SignalPET, a leading provider of veterinary imaging solutions, announced today that they are offering significant support to Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS).

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET will make its new standard in radiograph interpretation solution available for WVS in two of their International Training Centres.

This state-of-the-art solution will help WVS to improve its diagnostic capabilities, providing more accurate and efficient diagnoses for companion animals in need. It will also provide WVS with a valuable tool for enhancing their diagnostic capabilities and accuracy, which will directly benefit the training and education of local veterinary professionals and students.

Through hands-on experience with the latest technology, local veterinary professionals and students will have the opportunity to improve their skills and stay current with the latest developments in the field.

"At SignalPET, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a positive impact in the world," says Lior Kuyer, CEO and Co-Founder of SignalPET. "WVS does incredible work, and we are honored to be able to support their mission and help improve the lives of animals around the world."

This donation is just one of the many ways that SignalPET is committed to using its technology to impact the world positively. The company will continue exploring new opportunities to support organizations that make a difference in the lives of animals and those who care for them.

About SignalPET

SignalPET focuses on improving pet healthcare by providing rapid clinical results through standardized radiograph interpretation. SignalPET's software utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing equipment. The solution has been proven to help reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and help expedite treatment plans for companion animals.

About WVS

Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) is an international charity that provides a sustainable veterinary resource to assist animal charities and non-profit organizations worldwide. From disaster emergency response to training and education, they aim to provide a fast-action veterinary response to charities and animals in need.