‘Get In On The Heist’ Giveaway with Duplicitous Minds x Glass Artist Jack Storms at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get In On The Heist is the new collaboration bringing together magic and illusion between the award-winning thriller/heist film, Duplicitous Minds and world-renowned cold fusion glass master Artist Jack Storms; known for his colorful and prismatic optical glass sculptures. By following and sharing both @duplicitousminds and @stormsjack using the #getinontheheist, one lucky winner will get a chance to be part of the heist (just like in the film) and win a Jack Storms Chroma Cube sculpture, valued at $12,000.
Duplicitous Minds is an Official Selection at Comic-Con 2023 International Film Festival and San Diego Comic-Con attendees will have the opportunity to participate with #getinontheheist by following, liking, commenting, and sharing at
https://jackstorms.com/blogs/news/duplicitousminds-getinontheheist
Duplicitous Minds immerses viewers into a mesmerizing world of magicians and con artists. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes heist, a brilliant magician and his beautiful assistant must outwit the cunning blackmailer and pull off the ultimate trick. With mind-bending illusions and a riveting plot filled with hidden clues, Duplicitous Minds delivers an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave Comic-Con fans on the edge of their seats. Prepare to be spellbound as this captivating film combines the excitement of a heist with the enchantment of magic. Directed by Robert Rippberger (“Renner”, “For Those Who Walk Away”), produced by Catalina Yue (“The Five Elements”), the film stars Matthew Palumbo (“Brooklyn Vans”, “Matthew”), Catalina Yue (“Influencer”, “Out of Time”), Rob LaColla Jr. (“Cincinnati Spin”, “Burn”), Jason Fay (“ The Story of Mary”), Arap Bethke (“Ugly Betty”) Chris Wadhams (“Last American Outlaw“), Ryan Kendrick ( “MacGruber”), and executive produced by Sari Colt (“The Martini Shot”).
Duplicitous Minds has received multiple awards and accolades in the key categories of Best Film, Best Action/Thriller, Best Crime Film, Best Pop Culture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing and Best Sound.
For a sneak peak of the film, check out the exciting new trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGmyd_jSr0c
To arrange for interviews with Director Robert Rippberger and Producer and Actress Catalina Yue, contact Sari Colt at Pixie Entertainment 416-520-2014 pixieentertainmentinc@gmail.com.
About Jack Storms
Jack Storms is a world famous cold fusion glass sculptor. His glass Spectrum Cube and Tier Drop sculptures were seen in the film Guardians of the Galaxy (in the broker’s shop scenes). Among many of Jack’s famous pieces, he created an Optical Crystal Bat, made from 3000 glass pieces, for former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, commemorating his 3000th hit in baseball.
Contact: www.jackstorms.com for further information on purchasing his sculptures and interview requests.
About Pixie Entertainment
Pixie Entertainment is an exciting production company that pushes the limits of storytelling to create imaginative films that inspire and impact audiences worldwide.
Sari Colt
